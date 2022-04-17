Bethesda sets the date to import our games and games to Steam, before the closure of its application

We will be able to access the games from the Bethesda.net launcher until May 11.

A couple of months ago we learned that Bethesda was definitively saying goodbye to its launcher. Although the company would stop supporting it, we players did not have to fear for our games, since they were on Steam and the parents of The Elder Scrolls and Fallout assured that we could migrate the games and saved games from our library to Valve’s.

We knew that April would be the right month, although we finally have a date: it will be from April 27 when we can start the migration process following Bethesda’s instructions. In the meantime, we will still be able to access and play our games from the Bethesda.net app, although the company recommends that let’s start the process as soon as possible.

You can start transferring your library from April 27“Any titles you own in the Bethesda.net app will be available for free on Steam. Any purchases you’ve made will carry over to your Steam account. Many game saves will also carry over, though some will have to be copied manually“, shared the company in the entry of its website prepared for the occasion.

as you imagine, from May 11 we will lose access to the games that we have in the Bethesda.net app, though we will keep our account. This will be required for many services like mods, in-game items, news, and exclusive updates, even though we’ve moved them over to Steam. If you are a Fallout 76 player, Bethesda has published a specific guide to continue your adventures through Appalachia on Steam.

