Bethesda wants to hire the creators of Fallout: London, a huge fan expansion due out in 2023

The official account of Fallout: London has issued a statement on Twitter informing that Bethesda has offered work to developers. Specifically, two people from the project, Ryan Johnson, Technical Advisor and Dean Carter, Head of Expansion. Fallout: London is a great Fallout 4 mod that will act as an expansion, created by fans. Its release is set for 2023 and its setting will be in a post apocalyptic london.

The decisions of the developers of Fallout: London have not been long in coming. On the one hand, Carter has turned down the job as he wants to focus on continuing the development of the mod. Secondly, Johnson has not hesitated to accept the offer. The American company has offered him tasks associated with designing levels.

Although Johnson abandons the expansion, the team will not suffer anything his departure because it has left a document with all the guidelines to apply. Carter has not made the same decision as his partner. Bethesda offered him a position at the UK headquarters to work on the last title of the sagaFallout 76. The statement adds: “It is not easy to turn down the dream of a lifetime to return to work on a project for free… His selflessness and dedication to the team is something we should ALL appreciate!”

In recent days we had already warned about how ambitious this mod was, which will act as an expansion in Fallout 4. Even so, this DLC will serve to liven up the wait until Fallout 5, which will arrive after The Elder Scrolls 6. Anyway, Fallout 76 is also an option, since it improves over time based on updates and expansions.

