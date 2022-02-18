Betis vs Zenit: Andres Guardado’s great goal that gave him victory in the Europa League

(Video: Courtesy ESPN)

Andrew Saved continues to demonstrate the experience he has gained throughout the long road he has traveled in his European football career. The Mexican midfielder was starter and was again decisive for his team to take the victory in the match against Zenit, corresponding to the playoff of the Europa League. Even when it seemed that the St. Petersburg team could come back from the scoreboard, the youth squad from Atlas appeared to record the Real Betis’ third goal.

Although the Spanish were the first to hit the rival goal a couple of times during their visit to the Krestovski Stadium, the Russians had an efficient reaction and matched the actions before the first third of the match. In the midst of the hustle and bustle of the match, the teams were outlined to end the first half with a tie at two goals apiece. Nevertheless, The Mexican showed his refined technique in the medium distance shot.

The Verdiblanco team exerted too much pressure on Zenit’s defense. Near to minute 41, the defenders chose to return the ball to the goalkeeper to build the attack. When Mikhail Kerzhakov wanted to go out playing with one of his central defenders, Aitor Ruibal was able to anticipate the service and won possession of the ball. In that instant, Saved He took advantage of the space that his rivals left free to try to regain possession.

(Video: Courtesy ESPN)

Noticing the movement number eight leaked a service to the area crescent, where the player from Guadalajara controlled and outlined. Before the rival made the attempt to take the ball from him, the Mexican hit with the inside and placed it on the goalkeeper’s opposite post. The goal returned the advantage to those led by Manuel Pellegrini, but it also meant the final sentence.

The visitors went to rest the fifteen minutes with the superiority on the board. Despite the fact that those from St. Petersburg had the locality and the encouragement of their public, Betis’ defensive scheme prevented them from violating the goal guarded by the Portuguese Rui Silva. At the end of the ninety minutes, Sevilla kept the advantage for the return match to be played at the Benito Villamarín Stadium.

Before that, another player with a fruitful time in Liga MX was present to open the scoring. Joaquin made the collection of a free throw in the three quarters of the rival field. With the presence of six of his companions, the service found Guido Rodríguez, who rose and executed a powerful header to chant andhe first goal for Real Betis, in minute eight.

Andrés Guardado scored the winning goal for Betis in the Europa League (Photo: Anton Vaganov/REUTERS)

Ten minutes later, the Argentine rushed a pass for willian joseph a backlash began. The Brazilian drove for a few meters hoping to see the goal option more clearly. Although the three companions who followed him did not settle down, the defenders gave up a lot of space for the center forward to try a long distance shot. The ball entered very close to the left post and lThe advantage rose to two goals.

The reaction of the local team did not take more than ten minutes. Captain Artem Dzybuya was present at the blackboard minute 25 thanks to a collective play that culminated in a header. three minutes later, shares were tied for Malcom, who found the ball in Patricio’s large area. Although the position was not very comfortable for the shot on goal, he equalized the actions with a definition from inside.

Diego Lainez witnessed his team’s victory from the bench, because the Chilean helmsman did not give him playing time. However, both the Tabasqueño and Guardado will be able to share the Villamarín grass when play the second leg at home on Thursday, February 24, 2022.

KEEP READING:

Rafael Nadal is already in Acapulco to participate in the Mexican Tennis Open 2022

Santiago Solari, the best coach in America in terms of effectiveness after 50 games

Mazatlan vs. America: Memo Ochoa was stunned for his performance in goals