‘Betrayal of trust’: HS2 criticised over removal of woodland soils

April 1, 2020
Wooded space Agree with says April is ‘completely improper time’ for natural world and contradicts plans

HS2 is beginning an operation to remove soils from historic woodlands at a catastrophic time of 12 months for natural world, consistent with the Wooded space Agree with.

Endeavor the debatable “translocation” operation – which moreover involves felling a big quantity of timber – in six woods in April and not all over iciness as a result of the high-speed railway initially acknowledged it can, was once a “betrayal of consider” acknowledged the charity’s ecologist.

