BET’s Covid-19 Relief Effort Raises Funds With Homespun Videos – Variety

Apart from the precise fundraising, one of many pleasant issues about “at residence” music occasions on this time of coronavirus is watching artists carry out unvarnished.

This was largely true of BET’s “Saving Ourselves” occasion (dubbed S.O.S.) on Wednesday (April 22). Though many of the movies had been pre-recorded utilizing backing tracks, the home-spun really feel of the printed and warm-hearted sentiments made for an entertaining and poignant couple of hours that raised funds for communities of shade — disproportionately affected by Covid-19.

Emceed by 4 totally different hosts — Anthony Anderson, Kelly Rowland, Terrence J and Regina Corridor — all presenting from their houses, the absence of any stage path or time restrictions that usually accompany formal televised occasions added a unfastened informality to the event.

The profit kicked off with an uplifting gospel-infused tune, “I Smile,” carried out by the ageless Kirk Franklin and that includes Kelly Value, Fantasia, Tyrese and others.

The TikTok really feel of Usher with Ella Mai and Jermaine Dupri on the sleek R&B single “Don’t Waste My Time,” was adopted by John Legend performing his new single “Greater Love” in an afro wig, beard and a ’70s silk go well with accompanied by dancers performing Soul Prepare fashion strikes from their houses.

Interspersed all through the present had been segments concerning the plight of the homeless, coping with nervousness and despair and monetary stress.

One other theme was centered on artists’ residence cities. D Smoke (on acoustic piano), SiR and Tiffany Gouché represented Inglewood, Calif. with a mixture of their very own materials meshed with Stevie Marvel’s “Love’s In Want Of Love.” Alicia Keys devoted “Empire State of Thoughts” to New York accompanying herself on piano with further manufacturing and video footage from NYC hospitals woven in together with dedications from Fats Joe, Whoopi Goldberg, Mc Lyte, Queen Latifah, DJ Premier and Sean “Diddy” Combs.

Atlanta was represented by Ludacris and Jermaine Dupri performing town’s signature hip-hop tune, “Welcome To Atlanta.”

Elsewhere, Frequent gave a shout out to Chicago whereas Kelly Rowland launched her pal Beyoncé’s signing Chloe and Halle (pictured beneath), who carried out “Catch Up” with Swae Lee. Anthony Hamilton lip synced (poorly) in a recording studio to a rendition of Invoice Withers’ “Lean On Me.”

Chloe x Halle performing

BET

A dance-off between Tiffany Haddish and a closely pregnant Ciara was a hilarious spotlight as was the interaction between Kevin Hart and Regina Corridor, with Hart pretending to mute his telephone whereas throwing shade.

Worldwide consideration was famous by Buju Banton, who carried out from Jamaica. Different correspondents gave updates from South Africa, France and London forward of Jhené Aiko and H.E.R.’s efficiency of their duet “B.S.”

R&B veteran Charlie Wilson wrapped up the present, seemingly from his again backyard, performing newer songs “Blessed” and “Perpetually Valentine” in addition to the Hole Band basic “Excellent.” A becoming ultimate quantity for a really heartfelt occasion.