BetSofa Casino: Brief Information and Live Games Option

BetSofa gaming establishment was founded in 2020. It has a Curacao license (Gaming Curacao – 365/JAZ). Gamesters from 254 countries can employ the services of this virtual establishment. To attract new clients and encourage regular gamesters to continue using the casino’s services, this gaming establishment offers cool bonuses and promos. Except for promotions and incentives, the portal offers a variety of games produced by famous software manufacturers. BetSofa live casino games are also provided. The peculiarity of live games is that a real dealer is involved in the process. You are opposed not by artificial intelligence, but by a trained employee of a virtual institution. To contact with a live dealer is possible via an online chat.

BetSofa Live Games in Details

Live dealer games are in a separate section of the gaming site. Betsofa Live casino operates on Evolution Gaming and BetGames platforms. The list of games is extensive. Let’s see what sections the live casino’s menu has:

All Games – full gamble roster,

Live Roulette – European, French, automatic and other varieties,

Live Blackjack – different versions of the gamble,

Live Baccarat – classic baccarat, commission-free version, high-speed gamble, and other variations,

Game Shows – such games as Lightning Dice, Mega Ball, Deal or No Deal and others are presented,

Casino Hold’em – popular versions of Hold’em poker,

Poker – Caribbean and three-card versions.

You can select games by provider and search for games by name. Periodically, new table games are added to the live casino “BetSofa.”

The betting ranges are wide. There are options for gamesters who play at minimum limits, and VIP tables for high rollers.

To play live casino games at BetSofa, you need to register, log in to your personal account, and replenish your balance. The enrollment procedure is simple and fast. A lot of payment options are provided for a convenient account replenishment. Bets are accepted with real money. You can’t test live games for free in demo mode.

Conclusion

BetSofa is a great gaming establishment for those who are looking for safe platforms with a lot of gambling possibilities. Every gamester will be pleased with the variety of games this virtual institution provides. The portal will be especially useful for gamesters that prefer placing bets in live casinos. BetSofa has a quite large set of live games available for registered users. You will communicate with a real dealer via an online chat. Pay attention that to play live games is only possible after the account replenishment. Demo version is not provided.