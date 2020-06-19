Bette Midler, Gloria Estefan to Participate in Virtual AIDS Walk – Variety

AIDS Walk New York and AIDS Walk San Francisco are coming collectively for the primary time to current “AIDS Walk: Reside From Residence.”

The 90-minute digital occasion will probably be livestreamed on July 19 and profit New York’s GMHC and PRC in San Francisco.

“Reside From Residence,” produced by Erich Bergen and AIDS Walk founder Craig Miller, will characteristic appearances and performances by Bette Midler, Gloria Estefan, Matt Bomer, Vanessa Williams, Laura Linney, Alan Cumming, Skylar Astin, Alex Newell, and “Queer Eye” stars Tan France, Bobby Berk and Karamo Brown.

The lineup additionally contains “RuPaul’s Drag Race” stars Nina West, Jackie Cox, Latrice Royale, Chi Chi DeVayne, The Vixen and Ginger Minj, together with choose Ross Mathews.

“When the COVID-19 pandemic struck New York Metropolis, we moved rapidly to adapt our providers to meet head on the brand new setting and its challenges for folks dwelling with HIV,” GMHC CEO Kelsey Louie stated in an announcement. “With folks sheltering at residence, we’re bringing GMHC’s providers straight to the doorsteps of hundreds. We’ve delivered greater than 30,000 meals so far. We’re assembly the skyrocketing want for psychological well being providers and authorized providers, substance use counseling, and HIV residence testing. Videoconferencing and different applied sciences have been harnessed to present assist with supportive housing, monetary administration, and a lot extra, in order that our purchasers’ important assets proceed uninterrupted.”

“AIDS Walk: Reside From Residence” will stream at 10 a.m. ET at ny.aidswalk.internet and gmhc.org, and at 10 a.m. PT at sf.aidswalk.internet and prcsf.org and on ABC7/KGO-TV in San Francisco. It would even be obtainable on iHeartRadio’s YouTube channel.

“Stemming from the uncertainty surrounding the present healthcare disaster, we collectively determined to deliver groups collectively nearly to create a brand new imaginative and prescient for the Bay Space’s largest, single-day AIDS-related fundraiser,” PRC CEO Brett Andrews stated. “Now marking our 33rd yr, we’re actually enthusiastic about ‘AIDS Walk: Reside at Residence’ which is able to elevate consciousness and funds that help HIV care and prevention providers, in addition to psychological well being, substance use, housing and different vital social applications.”