Bette Midler Sings ‘Goodbye Donnie’ in Comic Farewell-Trump Video

As anybody who follows her on Twitter is aware of, Bette Midler isn’t any fan of now-former President Trump. And as anybody who’s seen any of the handfuls of political satire movies created by Meidas Contact is aware of, they’ve been a proud thorn in the aspect of the Trump Administration since final March.

The 2 mutual followers noticed their collaboration come to a becoming conclusion in the waning hours of Trump’s presidency on Tuesday evening with a video, sung by Midler, putting “Goodbye Donnie” to the tune of “Hi there Dolly,” with piano by veteran movie and musical composer Marc Shaiman (“Hairspray,” “When Harry Met Sally,” “South Park”) and lyrics by Eric Kornfeld.

Whereas the lyrics are intently tied to the minute-long video, which you’ll watch beneath, some do stand on their very own (those this household publication can print, anyway):

“Goodbye Donnie, effectively goodbye, Donnie

It’s so good you’ll quickly proper the place you belong:

Writing memoirs, Donnie

Behind bars, Donnie

As soon as the start that cursed the earth has gone to Leavenworth [military prison]

“The tax you owe, Donnie

Your final ho, Donnie

All of the lies that we regardless of at the least will finish.”

MeidasTouch is a political motion committee fashioned earlier this 12 months by brothers Ben, Brett and Jordan Meiselas, who’ve deep connections to the leisure business. Their father is high music legal professional Kenny Meiselas, who reps Sean “Diddy” Combs, Girl Gaga, the Weeknd, Lizzo and others. Ben, 35, is a litigator and civil rights legal professional who represents exiled NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick and led a class-action go well with over the disastrous 2017 Fyre Competition; Brett, 30, is a video editor and former head of post-production and social media for “Ellen”; and Jordan, 27, is an government at Steve Stoute’s branding and advertising and marketing agency Translation.

Whereas they’ve carried out song-oriented movies in the previous, their work typically follows a “Each day Present”-style method, juxtaposing quotes from the president and his associates with footage that starkly contradicts them. “It’s precisely what I’d do in a trial,” Ben informed Selection final 12 months. “‘Right here’s what Trump or his household or employees are saying. Listed below are the information and the information. Determine for your self’ — though I’ve between two minutes and 30 seconds to persuade my jury, which is the American individuals.”