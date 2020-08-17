Better Call Saul season six “unlikely” to start production in 2020

Peter Gould, the co-creator of Breaking Dangerous prequel sequence Better Call Saul, has poured chilly water on the possibilities of the hit sequence commencing production in 2020, as producers had initially meant.

Gould was speaking at Deadline’s Contenders Tv: The Nominees digital occasion and stated: “We had been hoping to go into production by the top of the 12 months. It doesn’t appear probably that it’s going to occur with the scenario that we’re in.”

He added that Better Call Saul community Sony TV was doing “every little thing humanly probably” for filming to resume. “[But] I believe we’re in all probability going to delay somewhat bit, sadly.”

Gould did have some ideas on the destiny of Kim Wexler (Rhea Seehorn), the girlfriend of lead character Jimmy/Saul (Bob Odenkirk). She was injured in a automobile accident in season three and, ominously, doesn’t seem in Breaking Dangerous, as Jimmy famously does.

“Because the present has gone on, Kim has turn into the character we’re most involved about,” he stated.

“This season, it’s a matter of life and loss of life for certain, and because it comes to an in depth, it’s a query of the place her head is at. Is she taking place a nasty alternative street?”

In season 5, which has obtained seven Emmy Award nominations, together with Excellent Drama sequence, Wexler unwisely went toe-to-toe with Jimmy’s new boss, Lalo Salamanca (Tony Dalton). Within the Emmy-nominated episode, Lalo pays a go to to Jimmy and Kim at their residence, pressuring them to inform the reality concerning the former’s cash carry in the desert, which almost went sideways due to one other cartel.

“[Kim] retains transferring in a course of corner-cutting,” he stated.

“One thing that pursuits us is what’s authorized and what feels proper,” stated Gould. “Being with Jimmy has proven her, both one thing that she knew earlier than or it’s made extra vivid to her; the potential of reducing corners, doing what you assume is correct, and inflicting what you are feeling is justice, quite than play by the foundations of the system. I’m somewhat bit frightened for her.”

Sadly, we predict these strains are fairly simple to learn between.

Better Call Saul is on the market on Netflix in the UK and AMC in the US – take a look at what else is on with our TV Information