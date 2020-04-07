Better Call Saul’s Vince Gilligan Describes The ‘Pure Hell’ Of Directing Insane ‘Bagman’ Episode

Go away a Remark
Spoilers for the newest episode of Better Call Saul lie forward
Vince Gilligan is not any stranger to producing cinematic tv experiences, and that was definitely the case with Better Call Saul’s newest installment, “Bagman.” The episode facilities on Jimmy’s (or Saul’s) mission to choose up and ship $7 million supposed as bail cash for the shady Lalo Salamanca. Alongside the way in which, Jimmy encounters enemies and an ally in Mike, and the 2 should depend on one another whereas stranded within the desert. Whereas the completed product is a sight to behold, Gilligan and firm had their fingers full with this desert shoot.
Having filmed scenes within the desert for years for each Breaking Dangerous and Better Call Saul, Vince Gilligan is greater than accustomed to the circumstances. He just lately shot a desert scene for El Camino, which he considers to be certainly one of his best days as a director. Nevertheless, he discovered directing “Bagman” to be one of many hardest (and most rewarding) experiences of his profession. The solely similarity between each events is that he was working with nice actors:
The solely overlap is that I used to be working with one other two magnificent actors — clearly Bob Odenkirk and Jonathan Banks. However apart from that, it was simply pure hell. I went from the perfect day of directing of my life, in a desert, to the worst stretch of weeks and months or nonetheless frigging lengthy this factor took. It was like perpetually. I’m not exaggerating, this was the toughest directing I’ve ever accomplished. I’m so happy with it and I’m largely happy with the magnificent job the crew did. They have been fantastic. And Bob and Jonathan have been incredible.
Gilligan additionally didn’t mince phrases in regards to the harmful nature of the desert whereas talking with THR. He does discover it to be stunning in its personal approach, however he pressured that it’s not for the faint of coronary heart:
What’s harmful is the solar and the dearth of water. In case you bought dropped on the market and not using a hat and with none water, simply on foot, and somebody stated, “In case you stroll this manner far sufficient, you’ll get to Albuquerque,” you’d be useless. I don’t care how robust you’re. It’s a murderous panorama designed to kill something dwelling, and the way animals and vegetation adapt to it, I do not know. I imply, it’s stunning on the market.
Discuss struggling your artwork. However in all seriousness, if Vince Gilligan and his staff have proven viewers something with each exhibits, it’s that the desert is an unpredictable place, in entrance of and behind the digicam. However, they’ve used it to ship some glorious TV similar to Breaking Dangerous’s “four Days Out” and the acclaimed “Ozymandias.” And it’s greater than a secure guess this received’t be the final piece of enterprise Saul Goodman must deal with out within the wild.
Better Call Saul airs Mondays on AMC at 9:00 p.m. E.T.
