Better Call Saul’s Vince Gilligan Describes The ‘Pure Hell’ Of Directing Insane ‘Bagman’ Episode

The solely overlap is that I used to be working with one other two magnificent actors — clearly Bob Odenkirk and Jonathan Banks. However apart from that, it was simply pure hell. I went from the perfect day of directing of my life, in a desert, to the worst stretch of weeks and months or nonetheless frigging lengthy this factor took. It was like perpetually. I’m not exaggerating, this was the toughest directing I’ve ever accomplished. I’m so happy with it and I’m largely happy with the magnificent job the crew did. They have been fantastic. And Bob and Jonathan have been incredible.