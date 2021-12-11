Better than its predecessor, the Netflix series has learned from its mistakes

‘The Witcher’ It is one of the star series of Netflix, something that the platform has always seemed to be very clear about. Hence, it was renewed for a second season even before the premiere and the first, a tactic that has been repeated this year, since the third was confirmed months before the launch of the second, which we will finally be able to see this next Friday, 17 of September. A prequel has already arrived in the form of an animated film, a prequel is already being prepared in a real image and also an animated series aimed at children.

Today we have to focus on the second season, since I have already had the opportunity to see its first four episodes. With the promise from the showrunner of a different narrative structure, one of the most criticized aspects of the first batch of episodes, ‘The Witcher’ returns with the lesson learned and offering a clear improvement compared to what hit our screens in December 2019.

With the clearest ideas

The second season is much easier to follow, as there are no narrative stunts that can be confusing to the viewer. There are simply two different narrative lines here. On the one hand we have Geralt (Henry Cavill) and Ciri (Freya Allan) strengthening their bond after the expected meeting that took place at the end of the first season, and on the other to Yennefer (Anya Chalotra) doing what you can best to get ahead in a hostile situation.

It all starts with a chapter more focused on Geralt and Ciri that has a lot of episodic adventure, alternating more friendly and sympathetic moments, the result of the reunion with an old friend of his, with the existence of a threat to face. Not quite as energetic a start as the series pilot’s opening minutes, but it more than fulfills its objective of getting us back into a world that maybe we had something forgotten. After all, two years have passed since the premiere of the first season, much longer than usual.

It is from the second when the narrative line changes are much more dynamic, since it really is then when the main narrative arcs of this second season are planted, which subsequently evolve in a satisfactory way. Of course, the character who shows the greatest growth is Ciri, since Allan shows a convincing determination not to clash in the place where he ends up sheltering with Geralt, who here is a little more human and less sullen than in the first season. I personally really enjoyed Henry Cavill’s growling, but It is a logical evolution for his character and he continues to deliver.

What the second season proposes





Yes indeed, the series transmits a different energy depending on whether it focuses on Yennefer’s storyline or that of Geralt and Ciri. In the second there is a further tendency for calm to predominate and a series of external threats allow ‘The Witcher’ to continue influencing its component of an adventure series with a strong element of fantasy. In addition, these are not isolated and differentiated dangers, since there is an intention behind that is unfolding little by little, preparing us for a second half of the season that seems quite stimulating.

Instead, everything is more global and comprehensive when ‘The Witcher’ focuses on the character played by Chalotra, as it delves more deeply into the situation of the Continent and the goings-on to seize power, with the elves not exactly going through their prime. Again, the series is much clearer here than in its first season, but it is fair to note that there are some moments, not many, in which interest wanes. Fortunately, things quickly straighten out, particularly after a decision Yennefer makes when she finds herself in a very difficult situation.





In the end what is really important is that ‘The Witcher’ has managed to balance satisfactorily offering an ongoing plot that is interesting and easy to follow with its more episodic adventure side. In the first season it gave the feeling that the second predominated, something to which personally I am not going to put too many problems, with the first somewhat neglected. In return, perhaps humor has less presence, the fourth chapter being the one that gives us the most joy on that side.

Visually, ‘The Witcher’ shines again, especially when some monster momentarily takes over the show, but there is concern at all levels and the need to integrate it into the series instead of being flashbacks to leave the viewer with their mouths open. Here it depends on each person to what extent they buy the universe that the series presents to us -I am more interested in everything when it focuses on old acquaintances than when that war between races is given more weight-, but it is undeniable that it transmits having a much clearer idea of ​​what you are looking for.

In short





The second season is better than the first, which I already enjoyed at the time. Obviously, I need to see four more episodes to be able to affirm it more emphatically, but a lot would have to change if it was twisted and the signal that remains is that it will continue to grow even more. Nor is it that there are so many changes compared to its predecessor, but it is clear that it has been learned from what did not quite work well there.