Betterbird is a free open-source email client that allows us to add and unify the accounts we want: this is how it works

Thunderbird is an email client that has been with us for almost 20 years. Released in 2003, even today there are many users who trust this legendary client. However, the Mozilla foundation has been passing the project from hands, until in 2020 it found a new home under a subsidiary of the foundation itself. This did not like many users, who have seen how this client it was updating less and less.

Jörg Knobloch was a regular contributor to Thunderbird, and helped maintain the project through various updates. However, after some discrepancies, founded his own project, known as Betterbird. The purpose of this client is to correct all the bugs that Thunderbird presents, as well as to offer new features.

A fork of Thunderbird with multiple improvements

Betterbird is simply a fork of Thunderbird with modifications that, according to the project, improve the user experience. It is frequently updated based on Thunderbird ESR updates, so it also has the relevant security updates. The client is compatible with Windows, Linux and Mac.





The differences between Betterbird and Thunderbird are quite clear. To get started, in Betterbird we have a ‘multi-line’ view in the style of Outlook, Lotus Notes and Postbox. It also has a sophisticated term search system, with numerous filters to find the email you are looking for. Other outstanding improvements are the possibility of opening messages by ID without encountering messages that we have opened before and the system detecting that we have not done so, or the possibility of sending messages in plain text or HTML. You can see all their differences through this link.

Your client is very customizable and with multiple views so you don’t miss anything

Its configuration is identical to Thunderbird. Once our email address and password have been added, the system will download all the messages from our tray. Opening the application for the first time can be somewhat tedious, especially if we have several email accounts, since we will have to wait for the messages to be synchronized. However, once the setup is complete, it runs smoothly. Also, we can add as many email accounts as we want and unify your inboxes in the same folder.





In a single view we can see our inbox, folders, calendar and a page dedicated to the mail that we have opened. Also, the fact of being able to navigate through tabs makes your experience very comfortable.

Betterbird also has a system to analyze the messages we receive and notify us if they may be fraudulent. In this way, browsing will be even safer. In addition, there is also an option in the settings to allow antiviruses to quarantine messages individually.





As for customization, we have a whole library of extensions and themes to add to Betterbird. The client relies on Thunderbird in this regard, as all plugins belong to Thunderbird and are also compatible with this fork.

In short, if you want a versatile email client, completely customizable, and without limitations, Betterbird is a very good alternative. Also, can be combined with Thunderbird updatessince being a fork of it, they are also compatible.