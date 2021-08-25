‘Betty’ Canceled On HBO After 2 Seasons — Skateboarding Comedy

Betty Journey’s Up: HBO Canceled Skateboarder Comedy After Two Seasons, our sister website online Selection reviews.

“We don’t seem to be transferring ahead with a 3rd season of” Betty the cable operator stated in a commentary. “We’re very thankful for the collaboration with [series creator] Crystal [Moselle] and our implausible forged – their fearless exploration of the arena of New York Town’s skate tradition will proceed to be an attractive logo of friendship and neighborhood.”

In keeping with Moselle’s 2018 indie movie skate kitchen, Betty adopted a tight-knit team of minor lady skate boarders as they struggled to discover a position within the male-dominated international of skateboarding. The principle forged integrated Dede Lovelace as Janay, Kabrina Adams as Honeybear, Nina Moran as Kirt, Ajani Russell as Indigo and Rachelle Vinberg as Camilla.

Betty debuted in Would possibly 2020 with a six-episode freshman season and used to be renewed through HBO for Season 2 a month later. Season 2 premiered in June, with the sequence finale airing July 16. The cancellation limits Bettyruns a complete of 12 episodes.