‘Betty’ May Be Named After Ryan Reynolds And Blake Lively’s Child, But Taylor Swift Clarifies It’s Not An LGBTQ Love Story

[James] has misplaced the love of his life principally and would not perceive the way to get it again. I feel all of us have these conditions in our lives the place we study to actually, actually give a heartfelt apology for the primary time. All people makes errors, everyone actually messes up typically and this can be a track that I wrote from the attitude of a 17-year-old boy. I’ve at all times liked that in music you’ll be able to kinda slip into completely different identities and you may sing from different folks’s views. So that is what I did on this one. I named all of the characters on this story after my pals’ youngsters.