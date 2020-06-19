‘Betty’ Renewed for Season 2 at HBO – Variety

HBO has renewed skater drama “Betty” for a second season.

The information comes lower than two weeks after the present, which relies on Crystal Moselle’s critically acclaimed characteristic “Skate Kitchen,” concluded its six-episode, half-hour first season. Information of the decide up was introduced by Amy Gravitt, government vp of HBO Programming.

“It’s been a pleasure to experience by means of the streets of NYC with the inspiring girls of ‘Betty,’ and we’re grateful to them and to Crystal for sharing their tales and friendships with us,” stated Gravitt. “We will’t wait to look at the place our beloved Bettys go subsequent.”

Starring Dede Lovelace, Moonbear, Nina Moran, Ajani Russell, and Rachelle Vinberg, who all starred within the unique movie, “Betty” follows a various group of younger girls navigating their lives by means of the predominantly male-oriented world of skateboarding, set towards the backdrop of New York Metropolis. The present’s title comes from the mocking nickname a number of the boys throw at woman skaters who dare intrude on their turf.

The sequence is directed and government produced by Moselle, alongside Igor Srubshchik, Jason Weinberg and Alliah Sophia Mourad. “Betty” is produced by Untitled Leisure.

In her glowing overview of the primary season, Variety critic Caroline Framke wrote that the sequence “zips alongside its characters as they weave by means of visitors, throughout parks, over bridges on their skateboards.”

Framke in contrast the sequence favorably to the unique movie, noting that its longer timeframe permits Moselle and author Lesley Arfin (who appears to now not be concerned with the sequence) to “not solely discover (the skaters’) lives in additional element, however indulge in additional visible and narrative grace notes that make falling into the Bettys’ world that a lot simpler and extra immersive.”