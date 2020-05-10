Betty Wright, Grammy-Winning Soul Singer, Dies at 66 – Variety

Betty Wright, a soul and R&B singer greatest recognized for her ’70s hit “Clear Up Girl,” has died. She was 66.

Wright died at her Miami house on Sunday from most cancers, in response to Billboard.

Born Bessie Regina Norris, Wright adopted her stage identify when she was only a child. Along with her siblings, she started singing in a gospel group, referred to as the Echoes of Pleasure, at simply two years previous. They launched an album in 1956, when she was three.

Wright switched from gospel to R&B at 11 years previous and started singing at native expertise reveals in Miami. She signed to Deep Metropolis Information when she was 12. Her first album, “My First Time Round,” launched when she was 14 and included the High 40 hit “Women Can’t Do What the Guys Do.”

Wright’s breakthrough got here together with her single “Clear Up Girl” from her second album, “I Love the Means You Love,” launched in 1971. The tune reached No. 6 on the Billboard Scorching 100 chart, bought greater than 1,000,000 copies and got here in because the No. 49 tune of 1972, in response to Billboard.

Years later, Wright co-wrote the disco-infused observe “The place Is the Love” with Harry Wayne Casey and Richard Finch from KC & the Sunshine Band. She went on to win a Grammy for greatest R&B tune for composing the document.

Within the 2000s, Wright made a resurgence and appeared on the present “Making the Financial institution,” mentoring the younger group Danity Kane. She additionally did vocal manufacturing for different artists, together with Jennifer Lopez, Gloria Estefan and Joss Stone. In 2005, she was nominated for greatest pop album at the Grammys for co-producing Stone’s “Thoughts Physique & Soul” album.

Wright and Questlove of the Roots produced “Betty Wright: The Film,” in 2011, her first album in 10 years. The observe “Give up” received a Grammy nod for greatest conventional R&B efficiency.