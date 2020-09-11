Between JDU and Ram Vilas Paswan gave big discount to son – now every decision will be taken

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: In the midst of the ruckus in LJP-JDU before the Bihar Assembly elections, Union Food Minister and LJP leader Ramvilas Paswan has tweeted and said a big thing. They have said that my health is still bad and I am admitted in a hospital in Delhi. In such a situation, my son Chirag will stand firmly with whatever decision he takes regarding Bihar assembly elections. He has informed about his health through Twitter. Also Read – Bihar: This Bahubali MLA in jail has announced – this time will contest elections on Lalu’s ticket

In a very emotional tweet, Ram Vilas Paswan has written that in the time of Corona crisis, he continued to serve the country as food minister and made every effort to reach food on time everywhere. During this time, the health started deteriorating but there was no laxity in the work, due to which he did not go to the hospital.

Ram Vilas Paswan has written that I am admitted in the hospital now and my son Chirag Paswan is with me at this time, he is taking full care of me and he has also fully handled the entire responsibility of the party. Ram Vilas said that Chirag now deserves that he can take all the decisions. Whatever decision he will take regarding Bihar, I stand firmly with his every decision. Chirag is young and will take Bihar to new heights.

In fact, this time the stirring of the assembly elections in Bihar has intensified. The tussle between LJP and JDU is openly exposed and LJP has refused to accept Nitish as CM face. In response to this, JDU has also said that Chirag is independent where we should go, our alliance is with BJP and not with LJP. In such a situation, it is being speculated that Chirag Paswan can take a big decision.

Earlier, senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh even invited Ram Vilas Paswan to leave the NDA and join the UPA. In such a situation, this tweet by Ram Vilas Paswan is being interpreted that Ram Vilas Paswan has given full freedom to Chirag to take decisions related to LJP.