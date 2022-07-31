Between mariachis they presented Santi Giménez and Diego Lainez as reinforcements from Feyenoord and Braga

Santi Giménez and Diego Lainez, presented as new Mexican reinforcements in Feyenoord and Braga (Photos: Twitter/Feyenoord/Braga)

After landing in the city of Rotterdam, in the Netherlands, the Feyenoord made the signing official Santiago Gimenezwho satisfactorily passed the medical exams and officially signed his contract, so that Mexico can now celebrate a new Mexican striker in European football.

Through the club’s social networks, the announcement was carried out by a group of mariachis, who put Mexican music on the new transfer and showed off the Aztec blood recently arrived at the Dutch group, who disbursed a good amount of money for a percentage of your letter to Blue Cross.

“I was immediately excited when I heard about Feyenoord’s interest,” he said. Santi Gimenez in your presentation statement. “For me it is a dream to play in such a big club. I have deliberately chosen this step and I am grateful to everyone for the warm welcome. I think we can work together towards something very beautiful here and experience great success.”.

The Mexican soccer player, with Argentine descent, signed a contract until 2026 and although the figures for his transfer were not made official, it is estimated that the southern team would have paid around $4 million for 50% of your letter.

As he could not miss, his new club reaffirmed his nickname through social networks, as they named him as Bebote and confirmed that will wear the number 29 on his bib, the same number with which he was consolidated in machine and with whom he hopes to create a new era in European football.

“Giménez played his entire soccer life in Blue Cross. At the age of 18 he had his first minutes with the Mexico City team and since then he has appeared in more than 100 games, scoring 20 goals and 11 assists”, Feyenoord boasted.

Santiago Giménez will wear number 29 at Feyenoord in the Eredivisie (Photo: Feyenoord)

Practically at the same time, from Portugal they confirmed the signing of Diego Lainez al SC BragaWell, the Bracarense team boasted a video that was also very Mexican with the presentation of the 22-year-old footballer.

In this way, the American youth squad put his stage with the Real Betis Balompie from Spain, since he will arrive on loan for a year to the Portuguese team but with an option to buy at the end of the loan, a figure that would have been fixed around $7 million.

“Put Lainez in? Si señoooooor! ”, He wrote his new club through Twitter, in a joke towards his Mexican fans for the trend they created on social networks every time Betis sent him to the bench in La Liga.

Featured snippets from Diego Lainez during some commitments, with Mexican narrations in the background that extolled the figure of the Mexican winger, who will begin his stage in the third professional team of his career.

Wrapped in the Mexican flag and with key plays against the Real Madrid and in the Tokyo Olympics, Braga confirmed that Lainez will use the number 18 on his number for next season; however, they did not detail figures or official conditions of the new contract.

“Hello, I’m Diego Lainez and we’re going for more, Braga”, mentioned the former Betis footballer, who will have the opportunity to accumulate minutes this semester to arrive with greater chances of playing the Qatar World Cup 2022 with the Mexican team.

