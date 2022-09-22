Beware of Diablo 4 spoilers: there are already leaks of its next closed beta

Blizzard will carry out a closed test with players who have invested time in the ‘endgame’ of other installments.

There is no doubt that players expect a 2023 loaded with great games, and Diablo IV is established as one of the most anticipated installments by the community. Blizzard continues to advance steadily in the development of its action RPG proposal, so we are not surprised to learn that it is already preparing a closed beta focused on end game contents.

Users are sharing leaks in the form of images, screenshots and videosHowever, what can be an exciting first contact for many players runs the risk of becoming a somewhat bitter experience. And we’re not saying this because of Blizzard’s work with the beta, but because of the amount of images, screenshots and videos that, rapidly filling the net, reveal gameplay and news of all the activities that the developer has prepared for this test.

Following the policies of 3DJuegos, we will not show any of these leaks. However, we warn you that these can be present in any corner of the Internet, so we recommend you navigate carefully if you intend to participate in the beta (or arrive at launch) with as little information as possible.

Unfortunately this not the only leak that has shaken the video game world in recent days. The community is still talking and debating around a massive hack at Rockstar offices that has resulted in screenshots of GTA VI being stolen and released. Apparently, this cyber attack is responsible for a group of hackers who have also illegally accessed other technology companieswhich is why the FBI has launched an investigation.

