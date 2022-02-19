Beware of Elden Ring spoilers: new leaks are appearing on the network

FromSoftware’s game launches on PC, PlayStation and Xbox in just one week.

By Sergio Bustos / Updated February 18, 2022, 11:57 47 comments

We can finally say it: we are only a week away from the official launch of Elden Ring. The new title of FromSoftware It will land on PC and consoles in just seven days, and therefore we must be extremely careful not to spoil the experience. In December we warned you that some spoilers began to run with the closed beta, but now you have to be more vigilant.

And it is that we have been able to know first-hand that there is already new elden ring spoilers circulating through the network. Therefore, we encourage you to take extreme precautions on social networks and unreliable pages and forums to avoid being upset, since these types of experiences are better the more surprises you find.

Descriptions and screenshots have been leakedThe most obvious leak has been that of the intro of the work, which has been recorded and is already published on the internet, but several players have begun to encounter other types of spoilers. Thus, it has been possible to verify that there are descriptions and different screenshots that reveal aspects that we do not want to know about the game. There have even been some live broadcasts on Twitch of people who already have a copy in their possession.

Elden Ring tops the list of the most anticipated games of 2022, so this topic can affect a multitude of users. The title premieres on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S next February 25, although in 3DJuegos we have been able to test it in advance for more than 20 hours. If you want to know what we thought, take a look at the impressions of Elden Ring that our colleague Adrián Suárez has prepared.

More about: Elden Ring, Spoilers and FromSoftware.