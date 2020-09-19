Beware of fake social media followers and seekers! Rajasthan man arrested

Mumbai: The crime branch of the Mumbai Police has arrested a 21-year-old IT professional from Rajasthan for his alleged involvement in making fake ‘followers’, ‘likes’ and ‘views’ on social media. An official gave this information on Saturday. The officer said that the SIT arrested Jodhpur resident Vijay Banthia on Thursday and was brought to the city on transit remand. He said that Banthia was running many such portals, which used to get fake “followers, views, subscribers, likes” on social media platforms like Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter. Also Read – Gang rape of married woman in Rajasthan, the accused made a video of the incident and put it on social media platforms

The official said that the accused had allegedly fulfilled around 9,000 such orders and provided lakhs of followers, views and likes. During investigation in connection with another accused, Kashif Tanwar, the police came to know about Banthiya. The SIT has so far identified 79 portals who provide fake followers, views and likes.

The officer said that Banthia was produced in the court, who sent him to the custody of the crime branch till September 21. Earlier, the SIT had also questioned Bollywood rapper Badshah in connection with the case and recorded the statements of COO and two personnel of digital media marketing company Kyuki.