Beware of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 spoilers: a voice actor misses the first details

Recently, Nintendo delayed the launch of its long-awaited game for spring 2023.

In just a few minutes, Nintendo managed to be on the lips of all Zelda fans with the announcement of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2. A trailer was more than enough for the expectations of the players will increase more than everso it was only to be expected that this widespread excitement would fizzle out following Nintendo’s recently announced delay.

Pietro Ubaldi is the voice actor for Daruk in Zelda: Breath of the WildThis, apart from being frustrating for fans of the franchise, also allows for an even longer evolution of the theories of the fans. We know little about Link’s next adventure, and it seems that there are already professionals familiar with the plot who can’t wait any longer to tell everything that is coming with the new Nintendo game. This is the case of Pietro Ubaldiwho has gutted a detail relevant to the plot of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2.

Italian players will recognize Ubaldi for providing the voice of Cranes in the original title, so you know some ins and outs of the long-awaited sequel. Without going into spoilers, the professional has commented on a couple of details in an interview granted to the YouTube channel Lega Hyrule (via Eurogamer) that, how could it be otherwise, has already lit the spark of the speculations in the community. We will not specify what his words were, but you can listen to the conversation in the video linked in this same paragraph.

It was to be expected that, sooner or later, leaks of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2. For now, Nintendo keeps us a mystery and refuses to give us an official title, as they allege that this would give information about the plot of the game. We will be attentive to everything that the Big N publishes about its title, although from this house we believe that the delay will provide us with a huge reward for Switch users.

