Beware: There are massive Black Adam ending spoilers circulating that have been leaked by Dwayne Johnson himself.

Warning: This article contains spoilers for the Black Adam post-credits scene.

Black Adam premiered in New York last night and IGN is here to warn you that spoilers are spreading across the internet. However, what is unusual about these leaks is that it is Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson himself who is sharing the sensitive information.

While Johnson has been hinting at a further expansion of the DC Extended Universe in the lead up to Black Adam, which is officially set for release on October 21, he spoke with Entertainment Weekly (below) about how his movie was intended to be the starting point of a new it was.

The Justice Society of America (which includes Atom Smasher, Doctor Fate, Cyclone, and Hawkman) was already confirmed to make an appearance, but Black Adam’s post-credits scene brings another character into the mix And, final spoiler alert, it’s a big one.

Dwayne Johnson just has *this* to say to Henry Cavill after getting Superman to return to the DCEU in #BlackAdam: “Welcome home.” ? pic.twitter.com/QT0e0iYEOW — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) October 13, 2022

In the scene, seen by the press who attended the film’s premiere, Black Adam is seen face to face with Superman, played once again by Henry Cavill. Asked by Entertainment Tonight if there were more Superman movies on the horizon, Johnson implied that hopes that Cavill will appear again in the DCEU.

“This is what I can tell you,” he said. “Black Adam’s whole goal and initiative was to build the DC Universe by introducing not just Black Adam, but the entire Justice Society of America. Five new superhero characters in one movie, and also – as I’ve been saying all the time – there’s an ethic that we have at Seven Bucks, and that is we always put the fans first. The public comes first.”

“So for years the public has been very passionate… we have established Black Adam as the most powerful and unstoppable force on our planet. But the fans have been just as passionate, as we are, where is the most unstoppable force in the universe?” ? Where is it?”

“Well, just like I’ve fought hard for Black Adam for fifteen years, [el cofundador de Seven Bucks] Dany [García] has been fighting for six years, [el presidente de producción de Seven Bucks] he’s been fighting for six years, for fifteen years, we’ve all been fighting for this moment. So I’ll say this: Welcome home.”

Not yet confirmed if Henry Cavill will make a full comeback as Superman or if it was just a fun cameo, but Johnson has been persistent about an eventual crossover between the two characters, promising that they will fight in an upcoming movie.