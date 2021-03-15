Beyonce Becomes Most Awarded Woman in Grammy History

Beyoncé’s 28 wins on the Grammys Sunday made her the most-awarded girl in the historical past of the awards, shifting her forward of the previous champion, Alison Krauss.

Amongst each genders, she trails solely classical conductor Sir George Solti, who nonetheless holds the all-time document with 31 Grammys, a benchmark that Beyonce shouldn’t have a lot hassle surpassing in the subsequent few years, given the roll she’s on at a nonetheless youthful age 39.

She jumped from sixth place to second amongst all winners, male or feminine. She’s tied with Quincy Jones for the No. 2 spot on the general historic winners record with 28.

She picked up 4 awards Sunday. Two got here throughout the prime-time telecast, on which she accepted an award with Megan Thee Stallion for “Savage (Remix)” for greatest rap tune after which one on her personal for “Black Parade” for greatest R&B efficiency.

These adopted two extra she’s gained earlier in the day in the pre-telecast premiere ceremony: “Brown Pores and skin Woman” for greatest music video and one other award with Megan for “Savage.”

In accepting the R&B efficiency award for “Black Parade,” she mentioned, “I needed to uplift, encourage and rejoice all the gorgeous Black queens and kings that proceed to encourage me and encourage the entire world.”

To her daughter Blue Ivy, credited as a collaborator on the tune, she mentioned, “Congratulations, you gained a Grammy tonight.”

Accepting earlier for “Savage,” Beyonce advised Megan, “I’m honored that you just requested me to be part of the tune.”

That Beyonce and Jay-Z even appeared on the ceremony was a shock to some, since she had turned down a possibility to carry out and the couple has sat out different latest Grammy telecasts.

The Grammys have at all times been a combined bag for Beyonce, who’s on an unparalleled run with the awards, however has solely gained one of many prime all-genre awards as soon as, when she picked up tune of the 12 months for “Single Girls (Put a Ring on It)” in 2010.

Going into the tail finish of the telecast, Beyonce nonetheless has an opportunity to win document of the 12 months: She’s nominated twice, as soon as for “Black Parade” and individually for “Savage.”