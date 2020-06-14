Beyoncé Demands Justice for Breonna Taylor in Powerful Letter – Variety

Beyoncé wrote a letter to the Kentucky Legal professional Normal demanding justice for Breonna Taylor and costs introduced in opposition to the three law enforcement officials concerned in her dying.

On March 13, Taylor was shot and killed in her residence after law enforcement officials used a no-knock warrant. Since her dying and the nationwide Black Lives Matter protests, the Louisville metropolis council voted unanimously to ban no-knock warrants. Sen. Rand Paul additionally launched the Justice for Breonna Taylor Act to convey the laws to the remainder of the nation.

Given the sturdy name to cost the Minneapolis officers concerned in George Floyd’s dying, many individuals are asking for the officers in Taylor’s dying to be investigated or charged as properly.

“Three months have handed — and the LMPD’s investigations have created extra questions than solutions. Their incident report states that Ms. Taylor suffered no accidents — but we all know she was shot not less than eight instances. The LMPD officers declare they introduced themselves earlier than forcing their means into Ms. Taylor’s condo — however her boyfriend who was together with her, in addition to a number of neighbors, all say that that is unfaithful,” Beyoncé wrote.

She continued, “Three months have handed — and 0 arrests have been made, and no officers have been fired. The LMPD’s investigation was turned over to your workplace, and but the entire officers concerned in the capturing stay employed by the LMPD. Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly and Officers Myles Cosgrove and Brett Hankison should be held accountable for their actions.”

On the finish of the letter, Beyoncé calls for felony costs in opposition to the officers, transparency in the investigation and and an examination into the “pervasive practices that consequence in the repeated deaths of unarmed Black residents.”

“Don’t let this case fall into the sample of no motion after a horrible tragedy,” she wrote. “With each dying of a Black particular person by the hands of the police, there are two actual tragedies: the dying itself, and the inaction and delays that observe it. That is your probability to finish that sample. Take swift and decisive motion in charging the officers. The following months can not seem like the final three.”