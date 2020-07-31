Beyoncé Drops ‘Already’ Music Video Ahead of ‘Black Is King’ Premiere

Just some hours earlier than her “Black Is King” visible album debuts on Disney Plus, Beyoncé has given followers a model new music video.

Late Thursday night time, the 24-time Grammy winner dropped a brand new music video for “Already” from “The Lion King: The Reward” that will likely be featured on “Black Is King.” The music options Shatta Wale and Main Lazer and options dialogue from final yr’s “The Lion King” photorealistic remake at the start of the video.

Coinciding with the brand new music video, the deluxe model of “The Lion King: The Reward” was additionally launched on streaming providers on the identical time on Thursday night time. The brand new album contains the one “Black Parade,” an prolonged model of it and a remix of “Discover Your Method Again” that includes Melo-X. The deluxe version additionally removes the a number of interludes that includes dialogue from “The Lion King.”

“Black Is King” guarantees to reimagine the teachings from “The Lion King” for “in the present day’s younger kings and queens in search of their very own crowns,” in accordance with a press launch, and is impressed by music from the soundtrack.

The unique album was the soundtrack for final yr’s “The Lion King.” Beyoncé curated and govt produced the soundtrack, which featured her daughter Blue Ivy Carter, Jay-Z, Infantile Gambino, Pharrell Williams, Kendrick Lamar, Tierra Whack, 070 Shake, Jessie Reyez and different artists.

“Black Is King” releases on Disney Plus on July 31 at 12:00 a.m. PT. Watch the brand new music video under.