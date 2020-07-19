Beyoncé Drops ‘Black Is King’ Visual Album Trailer on Disney Plus

Beyoncé’s newest visible album is almost right here.

On Sunday morning, the 24-time Grammy winner launched a trailer for “Black Is King,” her new visible album releasing on Disney Plus on July 31.

The album is predicated on “The Lion King: The Present,” the soundtrack for the traditional Disney film’s photorealistic remake that debuted final 12 months. Beyoncé curated and government produced the soundtrack, which featured her daughter Blue Ivy Carter, Jay-Z, Infantile Gambino, Pharrell Williams, Kendrick Lamar, Tierra Whack, 070 Shake, Jessie Reyez and different artists.

“Black Is King” guarantees to reimagine the teachings from “The Lion King” for “in the present day’s younger kings and queens in quest of their very own crowns,” in response to a press launch.

“You, who had been fashioned by the warmth of the galaxy, what a factor to be. Each distinctive and acquainted. To be one and the identical. And nonetheless in contrast to every other,” Beyoncé says in mesmerizing narration all through the trailer. “Life is a set of decisions. Lead or be led astray. Comply with your gentle or lose it.”

The trailer borrows imagery from “The Lion King,” and Disney followers will acknowledge quotes from the film in a number of moments. The colourful cinematography and magnificence mirror Beyoncé’s “Spirit” music video from the film’s soundtrack. Based on the press launch, the visible album filmed in New York, Los Angeles, South Africa, West Africa, London and Belgium.

Oscar winner Lupita Nyong’o makes a quick look within the trailer, and the press launch says Jay-Z, Pharrell Williams, Naomi Campbell, Kelly Rowland, Beyoncé’s mother Tina Knowles-Lawson and different artists from “The Present” will seem in “Black Is King.”

Administrators Emmanuel Adjei, Blitz Bazawule, Pierre Debusschere, Jenn Nkiru, Ibra Ake, Dikayl Rimmasch, Jake Nava and Kwasi Fordjour contributed to the visible album, which was produced by Parkwood Leisure and Walt Disney Photos.

Watch the trailer beneath.