Beyonce Drops New Video for ‘Brown Skin Woman’

Beyonce has launched a brand new video for her track “Brown Skin Woman,” that includes appearances from her daughter Blue Ivy and former Future’s Youngster bandmate Kelly Rowland, together with Naomi Campbell, actor Lupita Nyong’o, singers Saint Jhn and WizKid and others. It premiered Monday morning on “Good Morning America.”

Whereas Beyonce launched a video for the track final 12 months, on the time of its preliminary launch on her companion album to “The Lion King” movie, the brand new video is from her “Black Is King” visible album based mostly on the music from the movie.

Like lots of Beyonce’s current movies, the Jenn Nkiru-directed clip is nearly extra like a sequence of work than a standard video, with Beyonce and plenty of others showing in a sequence of lovely settings and outfits. It might have been filmed a number of months in the past, as little social distancing is in proof.

In a short assertion to “GMA” in regards to the video, Beyonce mentioned, “It was so essential to me in ‘Brown Skin Woman’ that we represented all totally different shades of brown. We needed each character to be shot in a regal gentle … It was essential that we’re all on this collectively and we’re all celebrating one another.”

In Selection’s evaluation of “Black Is King,” Jeremy Helligar wrote: “Regardless of its racially charged title, ‘King’ isn’t just for Black folks. It’s additionally for a society of non-Blacks who’ve been conditioned to consider folks of African descent as being less-than, with out their very own historical past and with restricted futures. Written and directed by Beyoncé with numerous collaborators, ‘Black Is King’ reminds us that Black lives didn’t start in chains. These got here comparatively late, however they couldn’t erase a wealthy and complicated previous within the motherland. ‘Historical past is your future,’ Beyoncé publicizes towards the start. ‘At some point you’ll meet your self again the place you began, however stronger.’”