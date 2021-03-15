Beyonce Joins Megan Thee Stallion to Accept ‘Savage’ Grammy

Beyoncé wasn’t acting at Sunday evening’s Grammys, however she did take the stage — to settle for the very best rap track prize with Megan Thee Stallion for his or her collaboration “Savage.”

It was the second large second within the ceremony for Megan, who had simply completed performing her hit “WAP” with Cardi B in one of many buzziest moments of the evening. Earlier than that, she additionally carried out “Physique” and “Savage” with a roaring ’20s twist.

“I positively need to say thanks to Beyoncé,” an emotional Megan stated throughout her speech. “If me, you may have to know that, ever since I used to be little, I used to be like, ‘ what? Someday, I’m gonna develop up and I’m gonna be just like the rap Beyoncé.’ That was positively my purpose.”

“And I keep in mind I went to the rodeo for the primary time and I noticed Future’s Youngster carry out,” she went on, “and I used to be like, ‘sure, I’m ’bout to go laborious, I really like her work ethic, I really like the way in which she is, I really like the way in which she carries herself.’ And my mama would all the time be like, ‘Megan, what would Beyoncé do?’ And I’m all the time like, ‘ what? What would Beyoncé do, however make it a little bit ratchet.’”

“I simply need to shortly give my love to Megan,” Beyoncé added. “I’ve a lot respect for you and I’m honored that you simply requested me to be part of this track.”

“Savage” had beforehand gained finest rap efficiency and can be up for file of the 12 months.