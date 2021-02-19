Beyonce Providing Assistance for Texas Storm Victims

Beyoncé’s BeyGOOD basis helps these affected by the extreme winter storms in Texas.

The singer is teaming up with Adidas and Bread of Life, a Houston catastrophe aid group to supply grants of as much as $1,000 for these in want resulting from winter storm Uri.

Residents of Texas and different states hit by storms might apply utilizing the Catastrophe Aid Assistance Software Kind. Bread of Life can be accepting donations to supply help to victims of the storm.

BeyGOOD tweeted, “Vist @BreadofLifeH for extra data on help. We ship our prayers to these impacted by the winter storm.”

Bread of Life works with Beyoncé’s BeyGOOD and Tina Knowles-Lawson on home on international anti-hunger initiatives and supplies assist to pure catastrophe victims. BeyGOOD has supported quite a few causes within the singer’s native Houston through the years, together with COVID testing, small enterprise help, and hurricane help. Beyoncé’s charitable efforts lengthen properly past Houston, offering assist for Black faculties, housing packages, Black Lives Matter and girls’s points.

Freezing temperatures are anticipated to final into the weekend, and lots of Texas residents have been with out electrical energy and warmth for days, although energy is starting to come back again on. There’s additionally a scarcity of meals and water within the state, and 13 million residents have been suggested to boil their water earlier than ingesting, in the event that they even have water service. A minimum of 38 individuals have died on account of the storms throughout the nation, the New York Instances reported.