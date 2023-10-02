Beyonce Releases The Trailer For The Renaissance Concert Film And Starts Selling Tickets For The December Release

Beyoncé Releases The Trailer For The Renaissance Concert Film And Starts Selling Tickets For The December Release:

Beyoncé released the full clip for a live film based on her hit 2023 Renaissance World Tour on Sunday night. The official name of the movie is “Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé,” and the singer has started selling tickets early at AMC, Regal, and Cinemark theaters. It will open in cinemas in the U.S. on December 1.

The project is called Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé. According to an official summary, it “highlights the journey of the Renaissance World Tour, from its beginning to its opening in Stockholm, Sweden, to its conclusion in Kansas City, Missouri.”

More Than 2.7 Million Fans Were Happy During Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour:

“It’s about Beyoncé’s goal, her hard work, her participation in every part of the production, her creative mind, and her desire to leave a legacy as well as master her craft,” the description says.

“Received with high praise, Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour gave more than 2.7 million admirers a place to feel free and share happiness.” Beyonce purrs within the trailer over a medley of images from the road, “When I am performing, I am completely free.” “My goal for this tour was to establish a place where everyone feels free and no one is judged.”

The singer’s company, Parkwood Entertainment, teased a late reveal for the last stop on her domestic tour. Shortly before 11 p.m. Pacific, Beyonce posted the video to her Instagram. She wrote, “Watch out for what you ask for, ’cause I just might give it to you,” which is a line from her song “All Up in Your Mind.”

The Film About The Renaissance Will Be Shown Straight In AMC Theaters:

Like Taylor Swift’s planned Eras tour movie, the Renaissance movie will be sold straight to US theaters through the AMC Theatres chain, skipping the usual wholesalers. A source said that Beyoncé will get more than 50% of the money made at the box office, just like Taylor Swift did with the movie she paid for herself.

Beyoncé has already put out a few performance films. The one that got the most attention was the Netflix documentary Homecoming, which showed how she made her incredible 2018 Coachella headline set.

From Lewis Capaldi to Billie Eilish, artists like Lewis Capaldi and Billie Eilish have been making money by making movies about their own lives. Like many of Beyoncé’s projects, this movie looks like it will be about a family.

In The Trailer, You Can See Footage Of Beyoncé Practicing With Her Oldest Daughter As Well As Current Backup Dancer Blue Ivy Carter:

In the video, you can see Beyonce practicing with Blue Ivy Carter, her oldest daughter and present backup dancer, as well as with Jay-Z’s twins, Rumi as well as Sir. Shawn Carter himself can be seen, and in a video, he can be heard asking his wife what she plans to do with this new creative project.

Beyonce made a deal with the big movie theater chain AMC Theatres to release her new live film directly, which was first reported on Saturday. In her official announcement, she also named other movie theater chains.

Beyoncé’s previous concert films include the 2009 direct-to-DVD “I Am Yours,” which was filmed live at the Wynn Casino in Las Vegas the 2013 HBO project “Life is But a Dream,” which was a confessional account of being a new mother mixed alongside live performances from her debut performance at Atlantic City’s Revel Casino; and Netflix’s “Homecoming,” which captured Beyoncé’s 2018 Coachella headlining set.