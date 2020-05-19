Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, J Lo Join Obamas, BTS – Variety

YouTube introduced Beyoncé, Jennifer Lopez and Taylor Swift will probably be amongst these becoming a member of “Pricey Class of 2020,” punching much more star energy into its digital graduation ceremony for this yr’s quarantined graduates.

Greater than two dozen further artists, celebrities and influencers will take part within the livestream, set to kick off Saturday, June 6, at three p.m. ET/midday PT. They may be a part of beforehand introduced headliners President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama, who’re delivering graduation addresses, alongside Okay-pop powerhouse BTS, Girl Gaga, and extra.

Beyoncé Knowles-Carter will ship an “inspirational message” to the 2020 seniors, in response to YouTube. Along with Queen Bey, dwell programming occasion will characteristic visitor appearances by Jennifer Lopez, Taylor Swift, Demi Lovato, Janelle Monáe, Billy Porter and extra.

Musical performances through the multi-hour marathon livestream will characteristic artists together with Lizzo, Camila Cabello, Chloe x Halle, and Maluma. Following a symbolic commencement cap-toss, YouTube’s celebration will proceed with a grad-night occasion headlined by BTS, together with newly introduced performances by CNCO, Doja Cat, and Megan Thee Stallion.

Others newly introduced as taking part in “Pricey Class of 2020” embody Lala Anthony, Andy Cohen, Lana Condor, Misty Copeland, Kevin Durant, Finneas, Invoice and Melinda Gates, Joseph Gordon-Levitt and HitRecord, Hasan Minhaj, Antoni Porowski, Phoebe Robinson, Yara Shahidi, Michael Strahan, Ciara and Russell Wilson, the casts of HBO’s “Euphoria” and CW’s “Riverdale,” the “Immediately” present’s Jenna Bush Hager and Natalie Morales, and YouTube creators Emma Chamberlain, John Inexperienced, NikkieTutorials and Mark Rober.

They may be a part of beforehand introduced lineup, which incorporates Alicia Keys, Kelly Rowland, Kerry Washington, Malala Yousafzai, Zendaya, Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai, former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, former Secretary of Protection Robert M. Gates, and YouTube creators Dude Excellent, the Strive Guys, Jackie Aina, AsapScience, Zane Hijazi, Heath Hussar and Mr. Kate.

“Pricey Class of 2020” will probably be streamed at this hyperlink and will be discovered on the YouTube Originals channel (at this hyperlink) and YouTube’s Be [email protected] web site (learnathome.withyoutube.com). YouTube doesn’t have an estimate on how lengthy the entire present will run, however it is going to be a number of hours lengthy in complete.

The occasion’s festival-style lineup combines conventional commencement-day themes and keynotes with dwell leisure. Michelle Obama’s Attain Greater initiative, geared toward inspiring children to proceed their instructional careers past highschool, will kick off the published with a full hour of programming.

U.S. graduating college students who need an opportunity to take part within the occasion can add movies by way of YouTube’s “Pricey Class of 2020” web site (dearclassof2020.internet) in a spread of classes, like trainer shout-outs and their very own celebrations. The deadline for submissions is Friday, Might 22. YouTube stated it’ll spotlight “inspiring movies” from members of the Class of 2020 within the weeks main as much as the June 6 livestream.

The YouTube particular will probably be produced by Achieved + Dusted, which additionally co-produced the Might 16 “Graduate Collectively” occasion — that includes Barack Obama, LeBron James and Malala Yousafzai — with James’ SpringHill Leisure.