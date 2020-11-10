Beyonce Teams With Peloton for Multi-Year Partnership

Beyonce and the favored health platform Peloton have introduced a multi-year partnership “rooted within the celebration of music — a central part of the Peloton class expertise — and pro-social initiatives.”

The launch of the collaboration with Beyoncé — probably the most requested artist by Peloton’s international group of greater than 3.6 million members, in keeping with the announcement — is commemorating Homecoming season, the annual fall celebration for college students at Traditionally Black Schools and Universities (HBCUs) that honors custom and legacy. Whereas most of this 12 months’s Homecoming festivities shifted to digital celebrations as a result of international pandemic, Beyoncé and Peloton labored to create a collection of themed exercise experiences to assist prolong Homecoming to Peloton members by way of lessons throughout a number of health classes, together with indoor biking, working, energy, bootcamp, yoga and meditation.

“Homecoming,” in fact, was the title and theme of Beyonce’s galvanizing 2018 efficiency at Coachella and the following album and video.

The 2 are additionally gifting two-year Peloton Digital memberships to college students at 10 HBCUs, offering entry to a full library of health lessons via the Peloton App that can be utilized with or with out gear. The digital memberships will go to college students at Bennett Faculty, Clark Atlanta College, Grambling State College, Hampton College, Howard College, Morehouse Faculty and Morehouse Faculty of Medication, Spelman Faculty, Texas Southern College, and Wilberforce College, by the top of November.

Moreover, Peloton says it can construct on its relationships with every of those colleges to pursue long-term recruiting partnerships at each the internship and undergraduate ranges.

“Peloton and I each imagine that the ability of music will help uplift, encourage and encourage these on their health journeys,” mentioned Beyoncé. “I’ve been a Peloton member for a number of years, and I’m excited to associate with an organization that helps individuals, younger and outdated, be one of the best variations of themselves, in an revolutionary and adaptable approach. I’m proud to have fun the scholars at HBCUs with this donation, to encourage them to seek out and embrace their very own wellness regimens.”

This content material is accessible on the Peloton App in addition to via the Peloton Bike, Bike+ and Tread+. Within the coming months, Beyoncé will proceed to work carefully with Peloton on numerous types of class curation throughout all exercise disciplines, together with music, motion, health and wellness.

“Beyoncé’s dedication to empowerment and inventive expression is an inspiration to all the Peloton group,” mentioned Peloton’s Head of Music Gwen Bethel Riley. “It’s a privilege to have the ability to work carefully together with her and her extraordinary group to broaden entry to our platform and collaborate on unimaginable choices we predict our Members will love.”