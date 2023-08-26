Beyoncé’s Levi’s Stadium Renaissance Tour Stop Gets An Extra Hour:

When Beyoncé takes her much-anticipated Renaissance World Tour to the Bay Area this month, she won’t have to keep an eye on the time.

The pop star is set to play at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara on August 30. He or she will be able to play for an extra hour after the usual 10 p.m. weeknight curfew at the home of the San Francisco 49ers.

And the fact that she’s been breaking records upon a tour that’s all about her new album makes it a Beyoncé-level mic drop.

It assists, of course, that “Renaissance” was a great piece of work that captures the sound as well as spirit of the disco era with a heady mix of joy and talent that helps fans get over their feelings of isolation caused by the pandemic.

In 2021, The Santa Clara City Council Ruled That Five Non NFL Events Would Run Until 11 pm:

Even though a strict law says the stadium must be dark by 10 p.m. upon weekdays as well as 11 p.m. on Saturdays and Fridays, the Santa Clara City Council has agreed to let up to five non-NFL events every year go until 11 p.m. starting in 2021.

A 49ers representative revealed on Tuesday, August 22, that Beyoncé’s one-night show within the city was one of these special events.

This summer, tours by artists such as Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, as well as Dead as well as Company are driving up the demand for hotels all over the country, including within The City, where people are spending time and money close to the shows.

This is why the record was at the top of reviewers’ lists at the end of 2022, including Rolling Stone, Entertainment Weekly, Pitchfork, Vulture, NPR, the Guardian, as well as more. Even though the Grammys are stupid, it was by far the most praised release of 2022.

Queen B Is On Tour Right Now To Promote Her Grammy Winning Record, Renaissance, Which Came Out In 2022:

Queen B is on tour right now to promote her Grammy-winning record “Renaissance,” which came out in 2022.

With a big, chromed-out show where she performs the whole record and almost two dozen songs from her 20-year single career, her concert is expected to continue until the venue’s new 11 p.m. time for closing.

She broke the curfew at Levi’s Stadium in 2016 during her Formation World Tour and again in 2018 during her co-headlined On the Run II Tour with her husband, Jay-Z.

Since it opened in 2014, Levi’s Stadium has had problems with noise, and very few music artists have followed the venue’s strict rules.

The Last Of Taylor Swift’s Shows In Santa Clara Was At 11:38 pm Upon July 28:

Taylor Swift joined acts like the Rolling Stones, U2, as well as Coldplay last month when she played past the 11 p.m.

The weekend curfew was a 3-and-a-half-hour show with more than forty songs as well as a fireworks show. On July 28 and 29, her two shows in Santa Clara finished at 11:38 p.m. and 11:26 p.m., respectively.

Officials in the city have sufficient evidence to think that Beyoncé’s tour will bring money to the city from Santa Clara.

When she started her tour in April in Stockholm, a Swedish economist said that it was because of her tour that hotels and restaurants were so busy that inflation went up in the country.

Swift’s Two Shows In Santa Clara In July, For Example, Caused 77% Of The City’s Hotels To Be Full:

Emmy Hise, the senior head of hospitality statistics at CoStar Group, stated earlier this month that during Swift’s two shows in Santa Clara in July, 77% of the rooms were full and the average daily rate was $196.

This summer, the events that actually took place in San Francisco had an even bigger effect. Hise said that in July, when Dead and Company played a series of sold-out shows at Oracle Park, San Francisco hotels were busier than they had been all year.

Ed Sheeran, a big name in British pop music, dropped Levi’s Stadium from his tour in 2018 because of the curfew. However, he is now set to play there on September 16 because his set time has been stretched.

Even More People Stayed In Hotels Near Oracle Park, Where The Concert Took Place:

Over 80% of the rooms were occupied all weekend, and 90% upon Saturday. This was the most for a Saturday night since the year 2019.

Hotels near Oracle Park, where the show was held, earned a considerably bigger boost 92% of the rooms were full, and the average rate of $263 was the highest it had been in five years.

During most of the summer, the average price for a room near the game was about $185. Lori Lincoln of the San Francisco Travel Association told The Examiner that Deadheads spent about $21 million in the city as well.

Outside Lands in Golden Gate Park was the second-best Saturday of the summer for San Francisco hotels. With not too many hotels close to the park.

Hotels In The Nob Hill Area That Were Full On Saturdays 94% Of The Time And Relied On Pre Paid:

Festival-goers from out of town chose to stay in hotels near Market Street as well as Nob Hill, which were 94% full on Saturday and relied on pre-paid taxis, buses, trains, as well as rideshares.

Since Queen Bey’s show falls in the middle of the week, the hotel industry hopes that loyal Beyhive members will stay through the next weekend and head north to enjoy the arts, culture, and entertainment in San Francisco.