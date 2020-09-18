Beyond Fest 2020 Lineup: Wolf of Snow Hole, Justin Simien’s Bad Hair

Beyond Fest, the highest-attended style movie competition within the U.S., will open on Oct. 2 with the world premiere of Jim Cummings’ werewolf story “The Wolf of Snow Hole” and Joe Dante’s basic movie “The ‘Burbs.”

The social-distanced, drive-in occasion on the Mission Tiki Drive-In in Montclair, Calif., will shut on Oct. eight with the world premiere of Beyond Fest alumni Christopher Landon’s “Freaky” and a particular screening of the 2011 horror comedy “Tucker & Dale vs. Evil.”

“We covet the theatrical expertise above all, and following the overwhelming success of our drive-in program, we by no means hesitated in preserving Beyond Fest a bodily expertise,” mentioned Beyond Fest co-founder Christian Parkes. “We particularly needed to offer COVID-19 a resilient center finger and supply a secure, communal respite for filmmakers and movie followers to rejoice one of the best style cinema on the most important screens attainable.”

Different highlights from the occasion embody the West Coast debut of Rose Glass’ psychological horror pic “Saint Maud,” and screenings of Rob Reiner’s thriller “Distress” and Justin Simien’s Sundance standout “Bad Hair.” “The Reckoning,” a British horror movie helmed by Neil Marshall, together with sci-fi horror film “Psycho Goreman,” may also display screen throughout the week.

“In a yr that has seen the world flip upside-down, it’s good to see some issues by no means change,” head programmer Evrim Ersoy added. “Beyond Fest stands tall with an eclectic slate of programming that can problem audiences and rework the drive-in expertise into one thing by no means earlier than achieved.”

Beyond Fest may also rejoice director Brandon Cronenberg with a pre-festival screening of his horror movie “Possessor Uncut.” The nice and cozy-up occasion is scheduled on Sept. 24, every week earlier than the competition kicks off.

Tickets are on sale on Beyond Fest’s web site. Proceeds from the competition will go towards the non-profit movie establishment American Cinematheque.