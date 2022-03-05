Beyond Yakuza 8, the developer studio is also working on “multiple unannounced games”

Masayoshi Yokoyama, director of Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio, says his future titles will be “amazing.”

Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio has gone through a small earthquake after the departure of Toshihiro Nagoshi, former member of SEGA and creator of the saga Yakuza. For his part, the iconic figure has confirmed the founding of Nagoshi Studio, but his former development team has not stood idly by. After all, we have already heard the first news regarding Yakuza 8, but it seems that there are still more surprises to reveal.

At some point I will be able to talk about some things and I think they will surprise youMasayoshi YokoyamaAnd it is that the director of Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio, Masayoshi Yokoyamahas confirmed in an interview with Denfaminico Gamer (via Gaming Bolt) that the developer has more plans for the future: “The only one I can talk about right now is Yakuza 8, but we have multiple unannounced games that are currently in development. At some point I will be able to talk about some things and I think they will surprise you.”

After these statements, the director has not given more details about what the next few years hold for us with Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio. In this way, it will be necessary to wait not only for more data related to the expected Yakuza 8 to be shared, but also for some of the projects they have in hand to be revealed.

It is not the first time that Yokoyama advances clues of this type, since a few months ago he confirmed that his studio is developing a new IP. As for the Yakuza franchise, we already know that a sequel to Yakuza: Like a Dragon is in the works that will bring back Ichiban Kasuga as the protagonist and will take place A few years later of the events that we already lived with said character.

