BFFs SHINee’s Taemin, VIXX’s Ravi, And HOTSHOT’s Ha Sung Woon To Guest Together On Variety Show

May 4, 2020
SHINee’s Taemin, VIXX’s Ravi, and HOTSHOT’s Ha Sung Woon are teaming up for an upcoming selection present!

On Could 4, the web selection sequence “The Idol Troops Camp” introduced that the trio will likely be guesting on the present, beginning with a “warm-up mini sport” broadcast reside on the Seezn app on Could eight at 7 p.m. KST earlier than the celebs head into filming.

Their episodes of the present will then be shared on Could 15 and Could 22 at 6 p.m. KST.

“The Idol Troops Camp” is a present with the slogan “The way forward for the range present begins right here,” and it’s described as a undertaking designed to show stars into masters of leisure reveals. Earlier friends embody NCT Dream, WJSN, and Oh My Lady.

As Taemin, Ravi, and Ha Sung Woon have been shut associates for a few years, many followers are excited for the chance to see them collectively on a spread present!

