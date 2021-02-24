BFI Flare LGBTIQ+ Film Festival Returns With Second Online Edition

The thirty fifth version of the BFI Flare: London LGBTIQ+ Film Festival will happen on-line with movies obtainable U.Ok.-wide by way of the BFI Participant.

The 2020 bodily version of the pageant was dramatically canceled on the final minute because of the speedy onset of coronavirus and compelled to go surfing. A yr down the road, the pandemic remains to be very a lot round, and cinemas are unlikely to open earlier than Could 17, necessitating one other digital version.

The 2021 version will embody 26 options and 38 free shorts from 23 nations. There isn’t a gap or closing movie this yr and all movies might be obtainable March 17-28, the length of the pageant.

BFI Flare is split into three thematic strands: Hearts, Our bodies and Minds. Highlights embody Phil Connell’s “Leap, Darling,” a household drama a couple of drag queen reconnecting together with his ageing grandmother, that includes the late Hollywood legend Cloris Leachman in her closing starring function; Peeter Rebane’s “Firebird,” a forbidden love triangle set throughout the Chilly Battle; and Harri Shanahan and Sian A. Williams’ characteristic documentary “Insurgent Dykes,” a historical past of post-punk dyke tradition within the U.Ok.

Elsewhere, in Katie Discovered’s “My First Summer season,” a sheltered teen finds past love; in Anna Kerrigan’s thriller “Cowboys,” a father and son try to flee a mom who’s unwilling to just accept her little one’s gender dysphoria; and in Cássio Pereira dos Santos’ “Valentina,” a tricky transgender teen calls for her rights.

This yr’s program celebrates people and communities whose lives and work have had an influence on queer historical past and the continuing combat for change and equality, together with Gloria Allen, Connie Norman, Billy Tipton, Dr. Frank Kameny and Barbara Gittings. Queer icons together with ground-breaking German director Rainer Werner Fassbinder and Moomins creator Tove Jansson are additionally featured.

Michael Blyth, BFI Flare senior programmer, mentioned: “From snappy shorts to sprawling options, BFI Flare is a real celebration of the perfect in up to date queer cinema, right here to showcase extraordinary filmmaking expertise, and to entertain and encourage audiences.”

Now in its seventh yr, the BFI Flare and BAFTA Crew mentoring program, in partnership with BFI Community, gives a gaggle of rising LGBTIQ+ filmmakers a possibility to develop their trade connections. This yr’s BFI Flare trade program strikes on-line and can deal with delegate networking with devoted occasions and a brand new trade networking platform supported by the Excessive Fee of Canada within the U.Ok.

The pageant’s partnership with the British Council for ‘5 Movies For Freedom’ sees 5 LGBTIQ+ themed brief movies obtainable for the world to observe on-line totally free.

Tricia Tuttle, BFI Festivals director, mentioned: “Dealing with the primary lockdown final spring, and with days till launch, we moved BFI Flare on-line — one of many first festivals all over the world to take action. Now, a yr on, we’re launching our second digital version and Flare’s spirit of group, solidarity, defiance and celebration is extra valuable than ever, and we’re excited to have the ability to share that with audiences in every single place within the U.Ok.”