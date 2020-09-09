BFI London Film Festival 2020 full line-up

It’s been a turbulent 12 months for movie, with cinemas solely not too long ago reopening after a number of months shut and quite a few large releases postponed or deserted outright in favour of digital launch.

However one occasion that can nonetheless be going forward in its unique time slot is the BFI London Film Festival, which takes place from Wednesday October seventh to Sunday 18th October.

Because of modifications made because of the ongoing pandemic, the pageant will take a barely totally different type than traditional, with greater than 50 digital premieres and an array of stay on-line occasions out there at no cost.

There may also be screenings at cinemas throughout the UK, making this essentially the most broadly accessible iteration of the pageant in its historical past.

As ever, the road up os full of some thrilling new movies from the very best expertise on this nation and overseas.

Highlights embrace Francis Lee’s new movie Ammonite starring Kate Winslet and Saorise Ronan, and Steve McQueen’s Mangrove – one of many episodes of his upcoming BBC anthology collection Small Axe.

Different headline grabbers embrace the most recent from Pixar, titled Soul, Spike Lee’s new live performance movie that includes David Byrne and the brand new movie from Marvel’s Eternals director Chloe Zhao.

Different acclaimed worldwide filmmakers with movies on the listing embrace German director Christian Petzold, Danish filmmaker Thomas Vinterberg and the UK’s personal Phyllida Lloyd, whereas Josephine Decker’s Shirley Jackson biopic starring Elisabeth Moss is one other movie to look out for.

Learn on for the full listing to seek out out which different gems from the 2020/2021 movie schedule have made the schedule.

BFI London Film Festival 2020 line-up

180° RULE – Farnoosh Samadi (Iran)

200 METERS – Ameen Nayfeh (Palestine)

A COMMON CRIME – Francisco Márquez (Argentina, Brazil, Switzerland)

A DAY-OFF OF KASUMI ARIMURA – Hirokazu Kore-eda, Sakura Higa (Japan)

AFRICAN APOCALYPSE – Rob Lemkin (UK)

AFTER LOVE – Aleem Khan (UK)

AMMONITE – Francis Lee (UK)

ANOTHER ROUND – Thomas Vinterberg (Denmark)

BAD TALES – Fabio D’Innocenzo, Damiano D’Innocenzo (Italy)

BLOODY NOSE, EMPTY POCKET – Invoice Ross IV, Turner Ross (USA)

THE CHEATERS – Paulette McDonagh (Australia)

THE CHESS GAME OF THE WIND – Mohammad Reza Aslani (Iran)

CICADA – Matt Fifer and Kieran Mulcare (USA)

DAYS – Tsai Ming-Liang (Taiwan)

DAVID BYRNE’S AMERICAN UTOPIA – Spike Lee (USA)

DELIA DERBYSHIRE: THE MYTHS AND LEGENDARY TAPES – Caroline Catz (UK)

THE DISCIPLE – Chaitanya Tamhane (India)

FAREWELL AMOR – Ekwa Msangi (USA)

FRIENDSHIP’S DEATH – Peter Wollen (UK)

GENUS PAN – Lav Diaz (Philippines)

GOLD FOR DOGS – Anna Cazenave Cambet (France)

HERSELF – Phyllida Lloyd (UK)

HONEYMOOD – Talya Lavie (Israel)

I AM SAMUEL – Pete Murimi (Kenya)

IDENTIFYING FEATURES – Fernanda Valadez (Mexico-Spain)

IF IT WERE LOVE – Patric Chiha (France)

INDUSTRY -Lena Dunham, Tinge Krishnan, Ed Lilly, Mickey Down, Konrad Kay (UK)

THE INTRUDER – Natalia Meta (Argentina-Mexico)

KAJILLIONAIRE – Miranda July (USA)

LIMBO – Ben Sharrock (UK)

MANGROVE – Steve McQueen (UK)

MOGUL MOWGLI – Bassam Tariq (UK)

NEVER GONNA SNOW AGAIN – Małgorzata Szumowska, Michał Englert (Poland-Germany)

NEW ORDER – Michel Franco (Mexico)

NOMADLAND – Chloé Zhao (USA)

NOTTURNO – Gianfranco Rosi (Italy-Germany-France)

ONE MAN AND HIS SHOES – Yemi Bamiro (UK)

THE PAINTER AND THE THIEF – Benjamin Ree (Norway)

POSSESSOR – Brandon Cronenberg (Canada-UK)

THE REASON I JUMP – Jerry Rothwell (UK)

RELIC – Natalie Erika James (Australia-USA)

ROSE – Jennifer Sheridan (UK)

THE SALT IN OUR WATERS – Rezwan Shahriar Sumit (Bangladesh-France)

SHADOW COUNTRY – Bohdan Sláma (Czech Republic)

SHIRLEY – Josephine Decker (USA)

SIBERIA – Abel Ferrara (Italy-Germany-Mexico)

SOUL – Pete Docter, Kemp Powers (USA)

SOUND FOR THE FUTURE – Matt Hulse (UK-China)

STRAY – Elizabeth Lo (USA)

STRIDING INTO THE WIND – Wei Shujun (China)

SUPERNOVA – Harry Macqueen (UK)

THIS IS MY DESIRE (EYIMOFE) – Arie Esiri, Chuko Esiri (Nigeria)

TIME – Garrett Bradley (USA)

ULTRAVIOLENCE – Ken Fero (UK)

UNDINE – Christian Petzold (Germany)

WILDFIRE – Cathy Brady (UK-Eire)

WOLFWALKERS – Tomm Moore, Ross Stewart (Eire-Luxembourg-France)

ZANKA CONTACT – Ismaël El Iraki (France-Morocco-Belgium)

