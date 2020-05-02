BGT first look sees ballroom dancers perform technicolored quick change

A teaser clip for tomorrow’s Britain’s Acquired Expertise exhibits the viewers go wild as ballroom dancing duo Ezekiel and Carl shimmy and shake to Tina Turner’s Proud Mary.

The pair, who travelled from the Philippines to enter the competitors, take to the stage wearing a purple swimsuit and feathered pink ballgown.

In tomorrow evening’s episode (2nd Could), decide Amanda Holden asks the dancing pair from why they need to perform on Britain’s Acquired Expertise, to which they reply: “we actually need to perform in entrance of the British royal household.”

Because the duo put together, an viewers member says to his buddy, “I feel they’re gonna be good,” along with his buddy responding: “if not, it’s a beautiful costume.”

Because the music begins, one dancer begins flossing and throwing the big shoulder pads from his costume, earlier than his dance accomplice rips off the remainder of the costume to disclose a purple slip.

“Right here we go,” Ant says, because the duo stroll off stage. The tempo then picks up, with the frock-wearing dancer twirling again onto stage whereas his costume unravels as soon as extra, revealing rainbow-coloured frills.

The lightning-quick reveal has the viewers screaming, as Amanda and Simon Cowell clap alongside to the music.

Tina Turner’s upbeat quantity additionally made an look on the present final week, when 12-year-old Religion Ifil wowed the judges together with her rendition of it. On account of her spectacular efficiency, Simon to hit the Golden Buzzer.