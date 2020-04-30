BH Entertainment Warns Malicious Commenters They Will Take Legal Action On Behalf Of Their Actors

BH Entertainment, which manages actors like Lee Byung Hun, Han Ji Min, and Kim Go Eun, has introduced their intention to take authorized motion towards malicious commenters and spreaders of false data.

On April 30, the company launched an announcement that reads:

Good day, that is BH Entertainment.

We’re issuing a powerful warning to malicious commenters who unfold malicious slander and false, baseless details about our artists. It’s clearly a prison act to defame our artists’ names and assault their characters on-line.

As an company, in order to guard the fundamental rights of our actors, we have now partnered with a authorized agency to arrange sturdy authorized motion towards malicious feedback, false data, and feedback that defame our artists’ characters.

We’re on the lookout for examples of this prison conduct in public areas like DC Inside Gallery, on-line communities, portal websites, feedback on information articles, and social media. We are going to take sturdy authorized motion towards them and we don’t plan to barter or be lenient.

BH Entertainment will take all vital steps to guard the fundamental human rights of its actors. As soon as once more, we’d wish to thank the followers who love and treasure our actors for his or her belief and help. We are going to do our greatest to indicate a fair higher picture sooner or later.

As a further measure, we’re accepting data despatched in by followers about malicious feedback, false data, and slander about our artists. The knowledge despatched to us by followers may be very useful in making ready for authorized motion, so please proceed to ship in what you discover. Please use the e-mail handle [email protected] with the intention to ship us details about this prison conduct.

Thanks.