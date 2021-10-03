Bhabanipur Meeting bypoll Effects: ‘Didi’ become victorious after defeating BJP in Bhabanipur, stated this factor…

Bhabanipur Meeting bypoll Effects: West Bengal Leader Minister Mamata Banerjee used to be main through 58,389 votes after the ultimate spherical of counting within the Bhawanipur meeting by-election and now the inside track of her victory is being won. Now after this victory, his CM put up is protected. Bengal Leader Minister Mamata Banerjee greeted her supporters outdoor her place of dwelling in Kolkata once she won the inside track of the victory.Additionally Learn – Bhabanipur Bypoll Effects Are living Updates: Mamta marches against an invincible victory through defeating BJP in Bhawanipur, elevating slogans of Zindabad

I've received the Bhawanipur Meeting by-election through a margin of 58,832 votes and feature received in each and every ward of the constituency, Leader Minister Mamata Banerjee stated outdoor her place of dwelling in Kolkata. Mamta stated that round 46% other people right here (in Bhabanipur) are non-Bengali. They all have voted for me. Folks of West Bengal also are taking a look at Bhabanipur, which has impressed me. I'm grateful to all.

Mamta Banerjee stated that for the reason that elections began in Bengal, the central govt conspired to take away us (from energy). My leg harm as a result of I will be able to't contest elections. I'm thankful to the general public for balloting for us and the Election Fee for containing elections inside 6 months.

I’ve received the Bhabanipur Meeting bypolls with a margin of 58,832 votes and feature registered the victory in each and every ward of the constituency: Leader Minister Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata %.twitter.com/EjK8htjUmC – ANI (@ANI) October 3, 2021

Election Fee stated – victory will have to no longer be celebrated

Even earlier than the declaration of the result of the by-elections in 3 meeting seats of West Bengal, the Election Fee has given transparent directions to the state govt to not have a good time any roughly victory. The Election Fee has additionally requested the state govt to be sure that all important measures are taken to stop post-poll violence.

In a letter written through the Election Fee to the Bengal govt, it’s been stated that throughout the counting of votes for the by-elections or after the effects are declared, there will have to be no birthday celebration.

Allow us to inform you that Bengal CM herself is contesting from Bhawanipur seat and TMC employees were observed celebrating in lots of puts relating to her victory. BJP had made Priyanka Tibrewal its candidate in opposition to Mamta from this seat.