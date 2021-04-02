Bhad Bhabie Breaks OnlyFans Document: Earns $1 Million in Six Hours

Teen rapper Bhad Bhabie has evidently captured the crown as queen of OnlyFans — claiming that she racked up greater than $1 million in simply six hours after her debut on the not-safe-for-work website.

Bhad Bhabie is charging $23.99 monthly for entry to images and movies on her OnlyFans web page. Subscribers are also promised the power to “direct message with this person.”

A publish late Thursday on her Instagram account included a pic that apparently confirmed her whole haul from OnlyFans at simply over $1 million, together with $757,526.08 from subscriptions, $267,675 from DM funds, and $5,502.35 in ideas. “Not unhealthy for six hours,” she wrote. “We broke the fuck out of that onlyfans file.”

“Crazier than u assume DM me,” the rapper says in her OnlyFans bio. “I’m on right here each evening responding.”

Reps for OnlyFans didn’t instantly reply to a request to confirm the rapper’s claims.

The earlier OnlyFans recordholder was Bella Thorne, who garnered greater than $1 million in her first 24 hours on the platform in August 2020. Nevertheless, the actor-model-influencer was met with a backlash amongst intercourse staff who depend on revenue from OnlyFans, as a result of the positioning had decreased the utmost restrict creators can cost for unique content material from $200 to $50 (after Thorne had charged $200 for a three-pack of non-explicit images). Thorne has apologized to the sex-worker neighborhood and stated she was working with OnlyFans to treatment the scenario.

Bhad Bhabie (actual identify: Danielle Bregoli) simply turned 18 on March 26. “Any more im gonna do regardless of the fuck I would like,” she wrote in a caption on an Instagram publish Wednesday.

In 2017, Bhad Bhabie grew to become the youngest feminine rapper ever to hit the Billboard Scorching 100 chart together with her debut single “These Heaux.” The artist, who’s signed with Atlantic Data, additionally was the youngest artist in the final decade to go platinum together with her 2018 hit “Gucci Flip Flops” (feat. Lil Yachty). Her 2017 single “Hello Bich” additionally has been licensed platinum.

OnlyFans launched in 2016 as a approach for social influencers to instantly monetize their content material, and the U.Ok.-based website quickly gained a repute for internet hosting X-rated materials. (Two years in the past, the New York Occasions referred to as it “the paywall of porn.”)

Different celebs and influencers who’ve launched OnlyFans pages embody Cardi B, Jordyn Woods, Blac Chyna, Trey Songz, Amber Rose and Tana Mongeau.

OnlyFans creators obtain 80% of the income on their earnings together with subscriptions, paid messages and ideas. Presently, the utmost single tip quantity is $100 for brand spanking new customers and $200 for customers who’ve been on the platform for greater than 4 months. Customers could spend as much as $500 per day on the platform (whereas those that have been on the platform “for a very long time in good standing” have the next restrict), in accordance with OnlyFans’ FAQ.