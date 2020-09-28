Bhagat Singh Jayanti: PM Modi paid tribute to Bhagat Singh, said – will continue to inspire his saga for ages

PM Modi Pay Tribute to Bhagat Singh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday while paying tribute to the great revolutionary freedom fighter Bhagat Singh on his birth anniversary, said that his saga of valor and valor will continue to inspire the countrymen for ages. The Prime Minister tweeted, “Woe to him on the birth anniversary of Amar Shaheed Bhagat Singh, the heroic son of Mother Bharati.” His saga of valor and valor will continue to inspire the countrymen for ages. ” Also Read – Former Union Minister Jaswant Singh passed away for a long time- PM Modi expressed grief

Modi also shared a clip of his 'Mann ki Baat' address aired on Sunday, in which he paid tribute to Singh. Bhagat Singh was born on this day in 1907. Raising his voice against British rule from an early age, his revolutionary steps to target the empire and being hanged at the age of 23, he became one of the notable heroes of the Indian independence movement.

Bhagat Singh, the most beloved son of Bharat Mata in history, swung to the gallows at the young age of 23 to get rid of British slavery. Today's date in history is recorded as the birthday of Amar Shaheed Bhagat Singh.

Born on 28 September 1907 in Lyalpur (now Pakistan) in undivided Punjab, Bhagat Singh joined the freedom struggle from a very young age and fearing his popularity, the British ruler hanged Bhagat for 23 years on 23 March 1931.