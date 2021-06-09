Bhagwan Ka Adhar Card: The priest desperately wishes the Aadhar card of God, now he has hassle consuming, the reason being stunning

Bhagwan Ka Aadhar Card: A abnormal case has come to mild from Banda, Uttar Pradesh. A temple priest is searching for the improve of God. The priest is concerned in regards to the Aadhar card of God, however isn’t getting it any place. Actually, a clergyman who went to the federal government procurement heart to promote the wheat grown within the temple land used to be requested to turn the deity’s Aadhar card. Because of this, the vegetation grown within the priest’s temple aren’t being offered. Pujari stated that that is making it tricky for bills. Meals is getting more difficult too. Additionally Learn – Aadhaar Card: If you wish to have Aadhaar card like ATM, then practice on-line, know here- what’s the means?

This example is of Kurhara village of Attara tehsil of Banda. Mahant Ramkumar Das, the priest and leader caretaker of Ram Janki Mandir, stated that he sought after to promote 100 quintals of wheat in a central authority mandi (marketplace). He had performed on-line registration with the assistance of others. The caretaker priest of the temple reached the federal government marketplace to promote the vegetation grown at the temple land. They have been then requested to turn the Aadhaar card of the deity in whose title the land used to be registered. Additionally Learn – Closing date for linking Aadhaar with PAN prolonged until September 30, date prolonged for the 6th time

Seven hectares of land is registered within the title of Lord Ram and Janaki. He additional stated that “Registration used to be canceled as a result of I may now not generate Aadhar card, the place will I am getting God’s Aadhaar?” Pujari stated that he spoke to Sub-Divisional Justice of the Peace (SDM) Saurabh Shukla. He stated that with out Aadhaar the registration can’t be performed and therefore his place of job has canceled it. The priest advised that he has been promoting the produce for the ultimate a number of years. Closing yr he had offered 150 quintals of produce within the executive marketplace, however by no means confronted one of these scenario. Additionally Learn – Now riding license can be connected with Aadhaar, new regulation can be made quickly

In the meantime, District Provide Officer, Govind Upadhyay stated that the principles are transparent that produce can’t be bought from monasteries and temples. There used to be no such provision within the acquire coverage additionally, he stated, including that previous appearing Khatauni (land data) used to be appropriate, however now registration has transform necessary.

For registration, it can be crucial to have Aadhar card of the individual in whose title the land used to be registered. The SDM stated the priest used to be now not requested to turn the deity’s Aadhar card, however he used to be advised in regards to the process. Then again, the priest is concerned. He additional stated, “If we can’t promote the crop within the mandi then how can we meet the bills and get our meals?”