Bhagya Lakshmi (Zee TV) Serial Solid, Timings, Tale, Actual Identify, Wiki & Extra

Bhagya Lakshmi (Zee TV) : TV Serial Solid, Tale, Timings, Wiki, Solid Actual Identify, Beginning Date and Extra
Bhagya Lakshmi is an Indian tv serial. The display stars Aishwarya Khare and Rohit Suchanti within the lead roles. The display is being made beneath the banner of Balaji Telefilms Restricted and directed via Muzammil Desai. It premiered on 3 August 2021. The tale of the display revolves round a easy and loving lady who were given married to a millionaire, who doesn’t imagine in destiny. She will probably be heartbroken to understand that their union is best treachery via their households.
|Identify
|Bhagya Lakshmi
|Primary Solid
|Aishwarya Khare
Rohit Suchanti
|Style
|Drama
|Director
|Muzammil Desai
|Thought
|Ekta Kapoor
|Manufacturer
|Ekta Kapoor
Shobha Kapoor
|Tale
|Anil Nagpal
|Screenplay
|Kavita Nagpal
|Discussion
|Dheeraj Sarna
|Inventive Head
|Shreya Shrivastava
|Inventive Director
|Shivangi Babar
|Editor
|Vikas Sharma
Vishal Sharma
Sandip N Bhatt
|DoP
|Deepak Malvankar
|Track
|Vinod Ghimire
|Casting Director
|Priyanka Salunke
|Gown Fashion designer
|Triptii Arora
|Artwork Director
|Santosh Singh
|Manufacturing Area
|Balaji Telefilms Restricted
Solid
Your complete forged of TV display Bhagya Lakshmi :
Aishwarya Khare
As : Lakshmi Bajwa
Rohit Suchanti
As : Rishi Oberoi
Smita Bansal
As : Neelam Oberoi (Rishi’s mom)
Uday Tikekar
As : Virendra Oberoi (Rishi’s father)
Parul Chaudhary
As : Karishma Oberoi
Hemant Thatte
As : Manpreet (Rishi’s uncle)
Virendra Saxena
As : Manoj Singh Bajwa (Lakshmi’s father)
Neelu Dogra
As : Kuljeet Bajwa (Lakshmi’s mom)
Mansi Bhanushali
As : Bani Bajwa (Lakshmi’s sister)
Munira Kudrati
As : Shalu Bajwa (Lakshmi’s sister)
Aman Gandhi
As : Ayushman Oberoi (Rishi’s brother)
Masshe Uddin Qureshi
As : Preetam Bajwa (Lakshmi’s uncle)
Avantika Chaudhary
As : Neha Bajwa (Lakshmi’s cousin)
Ankit Bhatia
As : Baalvinder (Lakshmi’s fiancé)
Time
Bhagya Lakshmi is telecast from Monday to Friday at 8:30pm on Zee TV channel. This display changed Tujhse Hai Raabta within the time slot. It’s been affected by low TRP for a very long time. The display may also be streamed on-line on Zee5. Different data associated with the display is given underneath.
|Channel Identify
|Zee TV
|Display Timings
|Monday to Friday at 8:30pm
|Working Time
|20-22 Mins
|Beginning Date
|3 August 2021
|Language
|Hindi
|Nation
|India
Promo
