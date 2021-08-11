Bhagya Lakshmi (Zee TV) Serial Solid, Timings, Tale, Actual Identify, Wiki & Extra

Bhagya Lakshmi (Zee TV) : TV Serial Solid, Tale, Timings, Wiki, Solid Actual Identify, Beginning Date and Extra

Bhagya Lakshmi is an Indian tv serial. The display stars Aishwarya Khare and Rohit Suchanti within the lead roles. The display is being made beneath the banner of Balaji Telefilms Restricted and directed via Muzammil Desai. It premiered on 3 August 2021. The tale of the display revolves round a easy and loving lady who were given married to a millionaire, who doesn’t imagine in destiny. She will probably be heartbroken to understand that their union is best treachery via their households.

Identify Bhagya Lakshmi Primary Solid Aishwarya Khare

Rohit Suchanti Style Drama Director Muzammil Desai Thought Ekta Kapoor Manufacturer Ekta Kapoor

Shobha Kapoor Tale Anil Nagpal Screenplay Kavita Nagpal Discussion Dheeraj Sarna Inventive Head Shreya Shrivastava Inventive Director Shivangi Babar Editor Vikas Sharma

Vishal Sharma

Sandip N Bhatt DoP Deepak Malvankar Track Vinod Ghimire Casting Director Priyanka Salunke Gown Fashion designer Triptii Arora Artwork Director Santosh Singh Manufacturing Area Balaji Telefilms Restricted

Solid

Your complete forged of TV display Bhagya Lakshmi :

Aishwarya Khare

As : Lakshmi Bajwa

Rohit Suchanti

As : Rishi Oberoi

Smita Bansal

As : Neelam Oberoi (Rishi’s mom)

Uday Tikekar

As : Virendra Oberoi (Rishi’s father)

Parul Chaudhary

As : Karishma Oberoi

Hemant Thatte

As : Manpreet (Rishi’s uncle)

Virendra Saxena

As : Manoj Singh Bajwa (Lakshmi’s father)

Neelu Dogra

As : Kuljeet Bajwa (Lakshmi’s mom)

Mansi Bhanushali

As : Bani Bajwa (Lakshmi’s sister)

Munira Kudrati

As : Shalu Bajwa (Lakshmi’s sister)

Aman Gandhi

As : Ayushman Oberoi (Rishi’s brother)

Masshe Uddin Qureshi

As : Preetam Bajwa (Lakshmi’s uncle)

Avantika Chaudhary

As : Neha Bajwa (Lakshmi’s cousin)

Ankit Bhatia

As : Baalvinder (Lakshmi’s fiancé)

Time

Bhagya Lakshmi is telecast from Monday to Friday at 8:30pm on Zee TV channel. This display changed Tujhse Hai Raabta within the time slot. It’s been affected by low TRP for a very long time. The display may also be streamed on-line on Zee5. Different data associated with the display is given underneath.

Channel Identify Zee TV Display Timings Monday to Friday at 8:30pm Working Time 20-22 Mins Beginning Date 3 August 2021 Language Hindi Nation India

Promo

