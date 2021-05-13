Bhagyalakshmi Prabhu Wiki, Biography, Age, Serials, Photographs

Identify Bhagyalakshmi Prabhu

Actual Identify Bhagyalakshmi G Prabhu

Nickname Menooty

Occupation Actress

Date of Delivery But to be up to date

Age But to be up to date

Zodiac signal But to be up to date

Circle of relatives Father: But to be up to date

Mom: But to be up to date

Marital Standing Single

Affairs/Boyfriends But to be up to date

Husband But to be up to date

Kids But to be up to date

Faith Hindu

Tutorial Qualification But to be up to date

College But to be up to date

School But to be up to date

Spare time activities Make-up, Listening Tune and Dance

Delivery Position Kerala, India

Place of origin Kerala, India

Present Town Kerala, India