Bhai Dooj: This year, prisoners in UP will not be able to celebrate ‘Bhai Dooj’, government sends instructions to 71 jails of the state

Lucknow: This year, prisoners kept in jails of Uttar Pradesh will not be able to meet their siblings on the occasion of Bhai Dooj on Monday. In view of the epidemic, the state government has sent instructions in this regard to all 71 jails of the state. However relatives of prisoners can send them 'vaccines' and gifts in envelopes which will be delivered to the prisoners.

In the instructions issued by Director General (Jail) Anand Kumar, it has been said that gifts from relatives of prisoners should be kept in envelopes. It should have the name of the prisoner, father's name and relative details. Apart from this, helpdesks will also be set up outside the jails.

Before giving these gifts to the prisoners, they will be thoroughly examined and sanitized. Kumar has also instructed to arrange special food for the prisoners on this occasion. So far, more than 1,500 prisoners have been found corona positive in state jails.

Please tell that every year, brothers and sisters of jail inmates on Bhai Dooj and Raksha Bandhan come to jail in large numbers to congratulate their brothers or sisters. Earlier this year, on Raksha Bandhan, the state government did not allow the prisoners to visit relatives and asked them to leave the ashes at the help desk.