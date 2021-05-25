Bhakti Kubavat Wiki, Biography, Age, Films, Pictures

|Identify
|Bhakti Kubavat
|Actual Identify
|Bhakti Kubavat
|Nickname
|Bhakti
|Occupation
|Fashion, Anchor & Actress
|Date of Start
|But to be up to date
|Age
|But to be up to date
|Zodiac signal
|But to be up to date
|Circle of relatives
|Father: Dr. Suresh Kubavat
Mom: Mrs. Bhagyarekha Kubavat
|Marital Standing
|But to be up to date
|Affairs/Boyfriends
|NA
|Husband
|But to be up to date
|Youngsters
|But to be up to date
|Faith
|But to be up to date
|Tutorial Qualification
|MBA.,
|College
|But to be up to date
|School
|But to be up to date
|Leisure pursuits
|Track and Dance
|Start Position
|Tanga, Tanzania
|Fatherland
|Junagadh, Gujarat, India
|Present Town
|Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India
|Nationality
|Indian
Bhakti Kubavat’s Legit Social Profiles
fb.com/BhaktiKubavat
Twitter: But to be up to date
instagram.com/bhaktikubavat
Bhakti Kubavat Gujarati Films Listing
- Bas Ek Probability – 2015
- Hutututu: Aavi Ramat Ni Rutu – 2016
- Pela Adhi Akshar – 2017
- Nutrition She – 2017
- Lapet – 2019
Bhakti Kubavat TV Displays
- India’s Subsequent Most sensible Fashion
Right here’s the some newest pictures of actress Bhakti Kubavat,