Bhakti Kubavat Wiki, Biography, Age, Films, Pictures

Identify Bhakti Kubavat
Actual Identify Bhakti Kubavat
Nickname Bhakti
Occupation Fashion, Anchor & Actress
Date of Start But to be up to date
Age But to be up to date
Zodiac signal But to be up to date
Circle of relatives Father: Dr. Suresh Kubavat
Mom: Mrs. Bhagyarekha Kubavat
Marital Standing But to be up to date
Affairs/Boyfriends NA
Husband But to be up to date
Youngsters But to be up to date
Faith But to be up to date
Tutorial Qualification MBA.,
College But to be up to date
School But to be up to date
Leisure pursuits Track and Dance
Start Position Tanga, Tanzania
Fatherland Junagadh, Gujarat, India
Present Town Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India
Nationality Indian

Bhakti Kubavat’s Legit Social Profiles

fb.com/BhaktiKubavat

Twitter: But to be up to date

instagram.com/bhaktikubavat

Bhakti Kubavat Gujarati Films Listing

  • Bas Ek Probability – 2015
  • Hutututu: Aavi Ramat Ni Rutu – 2016
  • Pela Adhi Akshar – 2017
  • Nutrition She – 2017
  • Lapet – 2019

Bhakti Kubavat TV Displays

  • India’s Subsequent Most sensible Fashion

Right here’s the some newest pictures of actress Bhakti Kubavat,

