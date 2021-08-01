Bharani Elangovan Wiki, Biography, Age, Motion pictures, Photographs

Bharani Elangovan is a South Indian tv actress. She kick began her occupation throughout the serial thru Chandralekha serial the place Shwetha Bandekar performs the lead. This serial was once telecasted on Solar TV. She rose to status for her position in Kanmani serial. She could also be a excellent anchor.

Bharani Elangovan Biography

Title Bharani Elangovan
Actual Title Bharani Elangovan
Nickname Bharani
Career Anchor & Actress
Date of Delivery December 14, 1994
Age 26 (as of 2021)
Zodiac signal But to be up to date
Circle of relatives Father: But to be up to date
Mom: But to be up to date
Marital Standing Single
Affairs/Boyfriends NA
Husband NA
Kids NA
Faith Hindu
Instructional Qualification But to be up to date
Faculty But to be up to date
School But to be up to date
Leisure pursuits Tune and Dance
Delivery Position Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India
Fatherland Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India
Present Town Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India
Nationality Indian

Bharani Elangovan’s Reputable Social Profiles

Fb: But to be up to date

Twitter: But to be up to date

instagram.com/bharanielangovan

Fascinating details about Bharani Elangovan

Bharani Elangovan Serials Listing

  • Chandralekha – 2014 to Provide
  • Kanmani – 2018 to Provide

Bharani Elangovan Photographs

Take a look at the new pictures of tv artist Bharani Elangovan,

