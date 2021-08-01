Bharani Elangovan Wiki, Biography, Age, Motion pictures, Photographs

Bharani Elangovan is a South Indian tv actress. She kick began her occupation throughout the serial thru Chandralekha serial the place Shwetha Bandekar performs the lead. This serial was once telecasted on Solar TV. She rose to status for her position in Kanmani serial. She could also be a excellent anchor.
Bharani Elangovan Biography
|Title
|Bharani Elangovan
|Actual Title
|Bharani Elangovan
|Nickname
|Bharani
|Career
|Anchor & Actress
|Date of Delivery
|December 14, 1994
|Age
|26 (as of 2021)
|Zodiac signal
|But to be up to date
|Circle of relatives
|Father: But to be up to date
Mom: But to be up to date
|Marital Standing
|Single
|Affairs/Boyfriends
|NA
|Husband
|NA
|Kids
|NA
|Faith
|Hindu
|Instructional Qualification
|But to be up to date
|Faculty
|But to be up to date
|School
|But to be up to date
|Leisure pursuits
|Tune and Dance
|Delivery Position
|Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India
|Fatherland
|Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India
|Present Town
|Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India
|Nationality
|Indian
Bharani Elangovan’s Reputable Social Profiles
Fb: But to be up to date
Twitter: But to be up to date
instagram.com/bharanielangovan
Fascinating details about Bharani Elangovan
Bharani Elangovan Serials Listing
- Chandralekha – 2014 to Provide
- Kanmani – 2018 to Provide
Bharani Elangovan Photographs
Take a look at the new pictures of tv artist Bharani Elangovan,
